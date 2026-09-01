Nuclear-Bred Rice Gives Lao Farmers Bigger Harvests and New Hope

Rice shapes daily life across the Lao People's Democratic Republic, feeding families, supporting rural incomes and anchoring the country's food security. More than 80% of farmers grow the crop, which occupies about 60% of cultivated land, yet floods, plant diseases, environmental changes and mounting pressure on farmland are making dependable harvests harder to secure. Scientists and farming communities are now responding with improved rice varieties developed through nuclear and conventional breeding, giving growers practical options for producing more food under increasingly difficult conditions.

Nuclear Science Creates Stronger Rice Varieties

Researchers at Lao PDR's National Agriculture and Forestry Research Institute worked with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations through the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture. Their work uses induced mutation breeding, a technique that creates genetic variation in plants so breeders can identify valuable traits that may be absent from existing varieties, followed by careful field testing and selection under local growing conditions.

One of the strongest results is Saphart 1, a rice variety that matures around 20 days earlier than conventional varieties and produces approximately 20% higher yields. Earlier maturity gives farmers a better chance of harvesting before severe weather damages their fields, while increased productivity can provide more rice for household use and local markets.

Houykhod 2 offers a different combination of benefits, including moderate resistance to blast disease and flooding, along with grain qualities suited to rice noodles and other value-added foods. This gives farmers access to a crop that can perform under environmental stress while opening opportunities beyond the sale of ordinary rice.

Farmers Help Turn Research into Real Results

The new varieties were shaped through close cooperation between scientists and farming communities, with growers testing rice in their own fields and identifying the characteristics that mattered most to them. Their feedback guided the selection of varieties with better yields, earlier maturity and resilience to local pressures, making the final results more relevant to everyday farming conditions and encouraging wider adoption.

Farmers also became central to seed multiplication and distribution after the varieties were released. A community group of 19 farmers in Saphart village, Wapi district, produced and sold 9.5 tonnes of Saphart 1 seed during the 2026 season, helping the variety reach more households and neighbouring districts across Salavanh province.

More than 300 farmers in Wapi district now cultivate Saphart 1 for family consumption and local sale. Plantings cover roughly 350 hectares during the dry season and are expected to expand to 450 hectares in the wet season, showing how quickly a locally tested innovation can spread when farmers trust its performance.

Women have played a major role in this growth through community seed-production groups, where they multiply, distribute and promote improved seed. Their participation combines practical knowledge of local farming with scientific advances, ensuring the benefits reach families and strengthen rural livelihoods.

Better Seeds Support Food Security and New Markets

Lao PDR has set a national target of producing 5.5 million tonnes of paddy rice, a goal that depends on stronger research, reliable seed supplies and varieties capable of coping with unpredictable weather. Higher-yielding rice can increase food availability, while earlier maturity and improved resistance help reduce losses caused by floods and disease.

The success of Saphart 1 and Houykhod 2 also shows that nuclear science can deliver benefits far beyond the laboratory. Better seeds are helping farmers build more dependable harvests, earn income from seed production and explore markets for processed rice products.

By placing farmers at the centre of testing, selection and distribution, Lao PDR is creating a rice sector rooted in both scientific knowledge and community experience. Each new field planted with improved seed strengthens the country's ability to protect rural livelihoods, meet future food needs and build a more resilient agricultural system.