Magellanic Cloud Secures 3rd Consecutive Order from Government of India Undertaking DFCCIL

PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), continues to strengthen its presence in the Government and critical infrastructure segment, with its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, securing its third consecutive Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) within a short span.

The latest LOA, received from DFCCIL, Ajmer, is valued at ₹3.29 Crore, further strengthening the Company's growing order book and demonstrating continued demand for its technology-led surveillance and security solutions. Third Consecutive DFCCIL Order

- 13 Aug 2026 - Noida: LOA of ₹3.73 Cr for IP-based CCTV surveillance under the CGM/JP Unit. - 18 Aug 2026 - Ahmedabad: LOA of ₹8.90 Cr for IP-based CCTV surveillance under the CGM/ADI Unit.

- 1 Sep 2026 - Ajmer: New LOA of ₹3.29 Cr for IP-based CCTV and intrusion monitoring under the CGM Ajmer Unit. - Total: Three consecutive DFCCIL orders aggregating ₹15.92 Cr across Noida, Ahmedabad and Ajmer.

- Latest Order: Five-year OPEX contract covering CCTV surveillance, intrusion monitoring, installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance across multiple DFCCIL locations. Strengthening Government & Critical Infrastructure Business

The continued flow of orders from DFCCIL further strengthens Magellanic Cloud's Government and critical infrastructure order pipeline and demonstrates Provigil's ability to secure and execute surveillance projects across multiple DFCCIL units. The three consecutive orders from different regional units reflect the Company's expanding engagement with a Government of India undertaking and reinforce its capabilities in delivering integrated surveillance and security solutions for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Commenting on the continued order momentum, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director, Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "Securing our third consecutive order from DFCCIL within a short period is a strong validation of our technology capabilities, execution track record and growing presence in Government and critical infrastructure projects. The three orders across different DFCCIL units, aggregating approximately ₹15.92 Crore, demonstrate the scalability of our solutions and the strength of our customer relationships. We remain focused on building this momentum and pursuing further opportunities across Government and critical infrastructure segments." About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia. With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries - Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAYXTEND India, and JNIT Technologies - Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)