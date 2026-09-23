Logic Fruit Technologies Unveils L-QNTX™ Security Platform for HSMs, Silicon and Embedded Systems

VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 23: Logic Fruit Technologies, a deep-tech semiconductor engineering company, today announced L-QNTX™, a new family of quantum-safe security products being developed for OEMs, systems companies, semiconductor companies, cloud and datacenter operators, software providers and critical-infrastructure organizations. L-QNTX™ spans licensable cryptographic Soft IP for FPGA and ASIC integration, embedded hardware root of trust, PCIe security platforms and network-attached Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), providing a common crypto-agile security architecture from silicon to infrastructure.

The new crypto-agile product family spans network and PCIe HSM platforms and licensable cryptographic Soft IP, bringing classical and NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography across silicon, boards and infrastructure; early evaluation targeted for Q2 2027. The platform is planned to support established cryptographic algorithms, including RSA and elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC), alongside NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms including ML-KEM (FIPS 203), ML-DSA (FIPS 204) and SLH-DSA (FIPS 205). Its crypto-agile architecture is designed to support classical, post-quantum and, where applicable, hybrid cryptographic deployments while allowing algorithms, policies and software to evolve over the operational life of a product.

ONE SECURITY ARCHITECTURE — FROM SILICON TO HSM Post-quantum migration extends beyond replacing individual cryptographic algorithms. Semiconductor devices, communications equipment, datacenter infrastructure, industrial platforms, and aerospace and defense systems can remain operational for a decade or longer, while cryptographic standards and security requirements continue to evolve.

L-QNTX™ is being developed around a common cryptographic and hardware root-of-trust architecture that can be deployed from embedded silicon and boards to centralized security infrastructure. For semiconductor companies and equipment manufacturers, L-QNTX™ Soft IP is planned to provide synthesizable cryptographic and security building blocks for integration into FPGAs, ASICs, SoCs, accelerators, storage systems, communications equipment and other embedded platforms. For enterprise and infrastructure deployments, L-QNTX™ HSM products are planned as network-attached and PCIe platforms providing protected key storage, cryptographic processing, policy enforcement, lifecycle management and auditability. KEY CAPABILITIES

- Standards-based post-quantum cryptography — Support for NIST-standardized ML-KEM (FIPS 203), ML-DSA (FIPS 204) and SLH-DSA (FIPS 205), alongside established RSA and ECC cryptography. - Crypto-agile by design — Supports classical, post-quantum and, where applicable, hybrid cryptographic deployments, with policy-driven algorithm selection and upgradeable firmware and cryptographic libraries.

- High-assurance hardware root of trust — Protected key management, secure boot, authenticated firmware updates, tamper-response mechanisms and hardware-enforced platform integrity, with the HSM architecture designed to pursue FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation - Hardware-accelerated performance — Hardware acceleration for classical and post-quantum cryptographic workloads

- Silicon-to-HSM architecture — Common cryptographic architecture spanning licensable FPGA/ASIC Soft IP, embedded systems, PCIe security platforms and network-attached HSMs. - Standards-based integration — Planned support for PKCS#11, KMIP, Java Cryptography Extension (JCE), Microsoft Cryptography Next Generation (CNG) and REST APIs for integration with existing key-management, PKI and security infrastructure.

- ADDRESSING THE POST-QUANTUM TRANSITION Much of today’s digital infrastructure relies on RSA and elliptic-curve public-key cryptography. A sufficiently capable cryptographically relevant quantum computer could undermine the mathematical security assumptions of these systems. For organizations protecting information with long confidentiality lifetimes, the transition is already a planning consideration. Encrypted information captured today could potentially be retained for future decryption when sufficiently capable quantum computing becomes available — commonly referred to as “harvest now, decrypt later.”

L-QNTX™ is being designed for the extended transition period in which classical and post-quantum cryptography will coexist, allowing customers to introduce PQC capabilities while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure and adapting as standards and interoperability requirements evolve. “Post-quantum migration is not simply an algorithm replacement. It is an infrastructure transition that extends from silicon and secure boot through device identity, key management, PKI and datacenter security. L-QNTX™ is being developed to provide a common crypto-agile architecture that supports existing cryptographic infrastructure while providing a practical path to post-quantum security as standards, protocols, and certification requirements evolve”, said Sunil Kar, President and CEO of Logic Fruit Technologies.

EARLY EVALUATION AND AVAILABILITY Logic Fruit Technologies plans to open the L-QNTX™ Early Evaluation Program in Q2’2027 for qualified semiconductor companies, OEMs, systems companies, board and ODM partners, PKI and security-software vendors, cloud and infrastructure providers, and government customers. General availability of the first L-QNTX™ HSM and Soft IP products is targeted for August 2027. Organizations interested in technical briefings, product integration, IP licensing, ecosystem partnerships or participation in the Early Evaluation Program can contact info@logic-fruit.com or visit www.logic-fruit.com.

ABOUT LOGIC FRUIT TECHNOLOGIES Logic Fruit Technologies is a deep-tech semiconductor product company headquartered in India and serving customers worldwide. The company’s engineering capabilities span FPGA and ASIC design, AI/ML hardware and software systems, high-speed interface IP, mission-critical defense systems, and FPGA-based hardware platforms. Logic Fruit serves customers across AI and datacenter infrastructure, aerospace and defense, communications, industrial systems and robotics market segments. With L-QNTX™, the company is extending its semiconductor and systems engineering capabilities into crypto-agile and post-quantum security infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)