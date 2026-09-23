Luxor Crayola brings hands-on creativity to Crossword Kemps Corner, Mumbai

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Luxor Crayola is deepening its retail presence in Mumbai with a consumer engagement activation at Crossword, Kemps Corner, bringing children and families closer to the brand through an interactive experience centred on colour, creativity and imaginative play.

The product launch at the store featured Crayola’s iconic PIP characters, along with complimentary Crayola product samples for children and families visiting the store. Designed to encourage children to engage with creativity in a fun and accessible way, and stay less on the screen, the initiative brought the brand beyond the shelf and into a live consumer environment. The partnership with Crossword marks another step in Luxor Crayola’s efforts to build a stronger physical retail presence in India while creating opportunities for consumers to experience the brand first-hand. Crossword’s Kemps Corner store, which offers books, stationery, toys and children-focused activities, provided a natural setting for the experience.

Luxor Crayola entered India through a long-term strategic partnership between Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. and Crayola LLC, combining Crayola’s global expertise in children’s creativity with Luxor’s manufacturing, distribution and understanding of the Indian market. Under the partnership, Luxor manufactures and distributes Crayola products in India, with the portfolio designed to encourage creativity, self-expression and imaginative play. “For us, building Luxor Crayola in India is not only about making the products available; it is about creating opportunities for children to experience the joy of creativity. Retail is an important part of that journey because it allows us to meet consumers in a physical environment, where children can see, engage with and discover the brand for themselves,” said Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Group.

“Every interaction with a child is an opportunity to spark imagination. Through experiences such as these, we want to make creativity feel accessible, joyful and part of everyday childhood. As we expand our presence across retail, e-commerce and quick commerce, our focus remains on being closer to consumers and creating meaningful moments around the brand,” she added. The activation also reflects the broader role that experiential retail can play in the children's creative products category. As consumers increasingly discover brands across multiple touchpoints, physical stores can provide an opportunity to move beyond product discovery and create direct, memorable interactions with children and parents.

Luxor Crayola is expanding its presence across India through a combination of physical retail, e-commerce and quick-commerce channels. The brand’s portfolio spans crayons, markers, colour pencils, oil pastels, colouring books and pages, dough and clay, art kits, creative play products and other children's creative products. The Crossword partnership forms part of Luxor Crayola’s broader consumer engagement strategy as the brand continues to build awareness and accessibility in India, with a focus on encouraging children to #CreateJoy through hands-on creativity, self-expression and imaginative play.

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