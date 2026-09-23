Luxor Crayola brings hands-on creativity to Crossword Kemps Corner, Mumbai

Luxor Crayola is deepening its retail presence in Mumbai with a consumer engagement activation at Crossword, Kemps Corner, bringing children and families closer to the brand through an interactive experience centred on colour, creativity and imaginative play.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 16:09 IST
Luxor Crayola brings hands-on creativity to Crossword Kemps Corner, Mumbai
Luxor brings Crayola’s world of colour, creativity and imaginative play closer to young creators in South Mumbai with a strategic partnership with Crossword.. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Luxor Crayola is deepening its retail presence in Mumbai with a consumer engagement activation at Crossword, Kemps Corner, bringing children and families closer to the brand through an interactive experience centred on colour, creativity and imaginative play.

The product launch at the store featured Crayola’s iconic PIP characters, along with complimentary Crayola product samples for children and families visiting the store. Designed to encourage children to engage with creativity in a fun and accessible way, and stay less on the screen, the initiative brought the brand beyond the shelf and into a live consumer environment. The partnership with Crossword marks another step in Luxor Crayola’s efforts to build a stronger physical retail presence in India while creating opportunities for consumers to experience the brand first-hand. Crossword’s Kemps Corner store, which offers books, stationery, toys and children-focused activities, provided a natural setting for the experience.

Luxor Crayola entered India through a long-term strategic partnership between Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. and Crayola LLC, combining Crayola’s global expertise in children’s creativity with Luxor’s manufacturing, distribution and understanding of the Indian market. Under the partnership, Luxor manufactures and distributes Crayola products in India, with the portfolio designed to encourage creativity, self-expression and imaginative play. “For us, building Luxor Crayola in India is not only about making the products available; it is about creating opportunities for children to experience the joy of creativity. Retail is an important part of that journey because it allows us to meet consumers in a physical environment, where children can see, engage with and discover the brand for themselves,” said Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Group.

“Every interaction with a child is an opportunity to spark imagination. Through experiences such as these, we want to make creativity feel accessible, joyful and part of everyday childhood. As we expand our presence across retail, e-commerce and quick commerce, our focus remains on being closer to consumers and creating meaningful moments around the brand,” she added. The activation also reflects the broader role that experiential retail can play in the children's creative products category. As consumers increasingly discover brands across multiple touchpoints, physical stores can provide an opportunity to move beyond product discovery and create direct, memorable interactions with children and parents.

Luxor Crayola is expanding its presence across India through a combination of physical retail, e-commerce and quick-commerce channels. The brand’s portfolio spans crayons, markers, colour pencils, oil pastels, colouring books and pages, dough and clay, art kits, creative play products and other children's creative products. The Crossword partnership forms part of Luxor Crayola’s broader consumer engagement strategy as the brand continues to build awareness and accessibility in India, with a focus on encouraging children to #CreateJoy through hands-on creativity, self-expression and imaginative play.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

Beyond Green Promises: What Universities Need to Make Sustainability Part of Learning

Could Solar Power and Weather-Smart Drones Solve Farm Sensors’ Battery Life Problem?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026