Kolkata culturist Sundeep Bhutoria inaugurates India National Stand at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026

PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 8: Kolkata-based culturist Sundeep Bhutoria, Managing Trustee of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, inaugurated the India National Stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) 2026 as Guest of Honour. The opening marks India’s formal presence at one of the world’s most significant international gatherings of publishers, authors, translators and literary professionals.

Mr Bhutoria performed the high-profile inauguration with the ceremonial untying of the ribbon along with Deepak Bansal, IFS, Consul General of India, and Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust (NBT), India. Also present were Claudia Kaiser, Vice President, Business Development Asia, Africa & Arab World, Frankfurter Buchmesse (Frankfurt Book Fair); Kumar Vikram, Chief Editor & Joint Director, NBT India; Hitendra Kumar Mishra, Director, Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of Education, Government of India; and Dr Varun Gulati, Secretary, Sahitya Akademi. Their presence reflected a collective institutional effort to promote Indian authors and languages worldwide. The India Pavilion at the 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair stands as a landmark initiative celebrating cross-cultural dialogue and the country’s expanding footprint in global publishing.

The India National Stand brings together the country’s rich and diverse literary traditions on a global platform, showcasing writing across Indian languages, from timeless classics to contemporary voices. It also serves as a meeting ground for publishers, rights professionals and translators seeking to take Indian books to readers around the world. Speaking about the Fair, Mr Bhutoria said, “India has one of the oldest and most diverse literary heritages in the world, and its stories deserve readers in every language. Frankfurt is where books find new homes across borders. It is a privilege to open a stand that carries the voice of Indian literature to the world.”

Mr Bhutoria has long been associated with the promotion of literature, language, art and culture. Under his stewardship, the Prabha Khaitan Foundation has created platforms that bring authors and readers together in cities across India and abroad, encouraging dialogue between writers, languages and cultures. Held annually in Germany, the Frankfurt Book Fair is widely regarded as the world’s largest trade fair for the publishing industry and a key global marketplace for rights and licensing. India’s participation, led by the National Book Trust, reaffirms the country’s growing role in the international world of books and its commitment to sharing its literary wealth with global audiences.

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