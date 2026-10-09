World Bank Names David Vaillant CFO to Lead Finance and Expand Development Funding

The World Bank Group has appointed David Vaillant as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, placing a banker with two decades of experience at BNP Paribas in charge of financial operations that support development in more than 100 countries. Announced by World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, the appointment brings together responsibility for managing the institution's finances and risks with the task of attracting more private investment to development projects.

Vaillant's career has involved leading finance and strategy functions and arranging major capital markets transactions for financial institutions, governments and central banks across emerging and developed economies. Banga described that combination of financial management and experience working with investors and public institutions as particularly suited to the role, connecting the appointment to the Group's efforts to strengthen its financial operations and expand the funding available for development.

Managing Global Borrowing and Bringing Investors In

Vaillant will oversee financial management, treasury operations and risk management across the World Bank Group's balance sheet, taking responsibility for how the institution manages its financial resources and exposure to risk. His remit includes leading bond issuance across the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which together raised close to $82 billion from international capital markets in the 2026 financial year.

A central part of the job will involve expanding private capital mobilization, including developing financing vehicles and instruments that can attract private investors at scale. This work connects the Group's financial expertise with its development mission by creating more ways for investors to provide funding. Banga said Vaillant's experience building financial structures that help institutions deliver greater impact would support both the management of risk and the expansion of private investment for development.

A Major Acquisition and Experience Across Emerging Markets

Vaillant most recently served as Global Head of Finance, Strategy and Participations at BNP Paribas Asset Management, where he led the €5.1 billion acquisition of AXA Investment Managers. The transaction, described as one of the largest in European asset management history, created one of the continent's biggest asset managers, with €1.6 trillion in client assets. His responsibilities included developing partnerships around the world, particularly in Asia and Latin America.

His earlier role as Managing Director and Head of Banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at BNP Paribas Corporate and Institutional Banking involved helping expand the business globally, including across emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. He led its sovereign advisory practice, advising governments and central banks on complex transactions. Before joining BNP Paribas, Vaillant worked at the Banque de France, having started his career as an attorney advising companies on cross-border deals.

Linking Financial Expertise With the Development Mission

Vaillant said he was deeply honoured to join the World Bank Group and support its mission to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity on a livable planet. He highlighted the institution's ability to bring together participants from emerging and developed markets to direct funding toward development objectives, with strong risk management underpinning that work. He expressed enthusiasm about joining the Group's teams under Banga's leadership.

His experience extends to serving as a non-executive chair or director on several boards, including financial institutions in Asia and Latin America and listed and unlisted financial technology companies. Vaillant has taught finance, sustainable finance and international macroeconomics at HEC School of Management and Sciences Po Paris, and serves on the Steering Board of the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits. Those roles add governance, teaching and sustainable finance experience to a position spanning global borrowing, financial oversight and investment in development.