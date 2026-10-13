Panchshil's EON Kharadi Achieves Number 1 Ranking in GRESB Audit among all Indian Peers with a 5 Star Rating

Panchshil has announced the final results of its first-ever participation in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) 2026. Of the three Panchshil Office Park entities assessed, EON Free Zone I and II ranked 1st with a 5 Star rating, World Trade Center, Pune and Vantage ranked 3rd with a 5 Star rating, while Tech Park One and Panchshil Business Park East ranked 8th with a 4 Star rating among the Indian peer group that includes established Indian real estate organisations with prior GRESB participation.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 10:57 IST
Panchshil's EON Kharadi Achieves Number 1 Ranking in GRESB Audit among all Indian Peers with a 5 Star Rating
Panchshil’s EON Kharadi Achieves Number 1 Ranking in GRESB Audit among all Indian Peers with a 5 Star Rating. Image Credit: ANI

PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Panchshil has announced the final results of its first-ever participation in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) 2026. Of the three Panchshil Office Park entities assessed, EON Free Zone I and II ranked 1st with a 5 Star rating, World Trade Center, Pune and Vantage ranked 3rd with a 5 Star rating, while Tech Park One and Panchshil Business Park East ranked 8th with a 4 Star rating among the Indian peer group that includes established Indian real estate organisations with prior GRESB participation.

GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) is a leading global ESG benchmark for the real estate sector, covering areas that include ESG governance and management, energy, carbon, water, waste, stakeholder engagement and environmental performance. GRESB 2026 Results

Commenting on the results, Ms. Resham Chordia, Director at Panchshil, stated, "Our first participation in GRESB marks an important milestone in the evolution of Panchshil's ESG practices. Achieving two 5 Star ratings, with EKIPL ranked first among our notable Indian peers, reflects the strength of our work and the collective effort of our teams. The results reinforce our commitment to embedding sustainability into our operations and creating long-term value for our stakeholders." About Panchshil

Panchshil Realty is India's leading luxury real estate developer, renowned for their iconic and award-winning projects. Since 2002, Panchshil has successfully delivered over ~40 million sq.ft. of prime real estate, with ~42 million sq.ft. under development across multiple asset classes that includes high-end residential developments, office parks, data centres, built-to-suit office spaces and special economic zones (SEZ), convention centres, luxury retail malls and landmark hospitality developments in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Dubai. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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