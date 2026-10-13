India's internet users cross 1.11 billion in June, prepaid ARPU exceeds postpaid: TRAI

India's internet subscriber base rose to 1,114.17 million at the end of June 2026, even as rural internet penetration remained low at 49.07 subscribers per 100 people, while monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) stood higher for the prepaid segment as compared with postpaid services, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) latest report. India's total internet subscriber base grew 1.96 per cent to 1,114.17 million at the end of June 2026 from 1,092.79 million in March. “Out of 1114.17 million Internet subscribers, number of Wired Internet subscribers are 47.73 million and number of Wireless Internet subscribers are 1066.43 million,” the report noted.

At the same time, broadband subscriptions rose 2.03 per cent to 1,087.50 million in June from 1,065.88 million in March, while narrowband subscriptions declined 0.89 per cent to 26.67 million from 26.91 million during the same period. Internet penetration stood at 77.94 subscribers per 100 people nationally, with a sharp urban-rural divide at 129.03 in urban areas against 49.07 in rural areas.

Meanwhile, total wireline subscriptions fell 0.88 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 47.82 million in June from 48.25 million in March, although they registered a marginal increase of 0.71 per cent year-on-year. Apart from this, “Wireline Tele-density decreased from 3.38% at the end of March 2026 to 3.35% at the end of June 2026 with quarterly rate of decline 1.06%,” it noted.

Telephone subscribers in Urban areas increased from 778.79 million to 792.06 million at the end of June 2026 and Urban Tele-density also increased from 151.47% to 153.43% during the same period. “The ARPU per month for the pre-paid segment is Rs 200.72 and the ARPU per month for the post-paid segment is Rs 114.26 for quarter ending June 2026,” the report noted.

Rural telephone numbers reached 551.79 million at the end of March 2026 to 556.01 million at the end of June 2026 and Rural Tele-density also increased from 60.46% to 60.89% during the same period. “Out of the total subscription, the share of Rural subscription decreased from 41.47% at the end of March 2026 to 41.24% at the end of June 2026,” it said. (ANI)