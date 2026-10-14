IDB Backs $50m Plan to Keep Uruguay’s Vulnerable Teens in Secondary School

Uruguay is set to expand support for secondary school students at risk of dropping out after the Inter-American Development Bank approved a loan of up to $50 million for a national program focused on keeping teenagers in school and helping them progress through their studies. The operation will support extended school hours, additional learning opportunities and stronger student monitoring, with priority given to young people living in areas facing greater social vulnerability.

The Program for Extended School Hours in Secondary Education has a total cost of $65 million, with the IDB providing $50 million and the Uruguayan government contributing the remaining $15 million. More than 36,000 secondary school students are expected to benefit directly, and the initiative will reach 122 schools across the country.

More Time in School Will Bring Academic, Cultural and Sports Support

A central part of the program will be longer school days, giving students more time for academic support, educational activities and structured learning beyond the regular timetable. Cultural and sports programs will also be financed, creating more opportunities for students to stay connected with school and build skills through activities that complement classroom learning.

Miguel Porrúa, the IDB Group country representative in Uruguay, said keeping teenagers in school is an investment in the country's future development, particularly for young people facing greater barriers. He said the program is intended to help students develop the skills they need and improve their ability to take part fully in Uruguay's economy and society.

School Infrastructure and Teacher Training Form a Major Part of the Plan

The financing will support construction, expansion and renovation work at participating schools, improving the physical environment where students study and spend longer parts of their day. Planned investments also include new furniture, educational materials and other resources needed to support extended-day programs.

Teachers and school staff will receive ongoing training, giving them additional tools to support students with different learning needs and help identify problems before they lead to disengagement or dropout. Information systems will also be developed to track student progress more closely, making it easier for schools and education authorities to follow attendance, academic performance and progression.

The program will strengthen education management and monitoring systems as well, giving authorities better data to evaluate whether interventions are working and where additional support may be needed.

Program Supports Uruguay's 2026–2030 Education Priorities

The project is aligned with the IDB's Country Strategy for Uruguay for 2026–2030, particularly its focus on improving opportunities and learning outcomes for vulnerable children, adolescents and young people. The investment places secondary education at the centre of that effort, with a strong emphasis on reducing dropout risk and helping students move successfully through the education system.

Uruguay's National Public Education Administration will implement the project under a conditional credit line designed to strengthen secondary education and teacher training. The financing gives the country a long repayment horizon, with a 25-year term and a 5.5-year grace period.

The combination of longer school hours, improved infrastructure, stronger teacher support and better student tracking is designed to address several factors that can push teenagers out of education. For thousands of students, especially those in more vulnerable communities, the program is expected to provide more time, support and resources to stay in school and complete their secondary education.