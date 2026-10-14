British Council Announces Four Greater Manchester Universities Joining GREAT Scholarships 2027, Expanding Opportunities for Indian Students

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], October 14: The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, announced that four universities from Greater Manchester – Manchester Metropolitan University, Royal Northern College of Music, The University of Manchester, and University of Salford – will be part of the GREAT Scholarships 2027 programme, in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign offering eligible Indian students the opportunity to pursue postgraduate taught studies in the UK from autumn 2027.

The announcement, supported by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), was made during the visit of the Northern England India Mission to India. The visit brings together leading universities from Northern England, who are looking to build long-term partnerships with India, including deeper links between universities and highlighting to students in particular courses, scholarships, and insights into studying and living in the region. Senior representatives from Manchester Metropolitan University, Royal Northern College of Music, The University of Manchester, and the University of Salford are part of the delegation. The delegation also took part in a discussion on the possibilities of India-UK collaboration in education.

Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course in the UK for the 2027–28 academic year. Students intending to apply for the scholarships must have received an offer of entry from one of the participating universities and satisfy all entry requirements for their chosen course, as specified by the respective university. As part of the Study UK programme, the scholarships span a diverse range of disciplines, including Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology, STEM, Design and Humanities, alongside Arts, Music and Dance programmes. The participation of four Greater Manchester universities further expands the opportunities available to Indian students, offering access to a broad range of academic and professional disciplines while enabling students to benefit from the region’s strong academic, cultural and industry ecosystem.

UK’s education system is widely recognised for its academic rigour and the breadth of subjects offered across its universities. For students, this translates into exposure to diverse teaching approaches, opportunities to develop practical and analytical skills, and pathways that allow them to apply their learning in real-world contexts. Post-study work routes further support graduates in gaining meaningful professional experience that can strengthen their long-term career trajectories. Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council, said:

“The Northern England Universities offer a great opportunity for students in India as there are a breadth of opportunities available across the region. The inclusion of four Greater Manchester universities in the GREAT Scholarships 2027 programme adds further depth to these opportunities, enabling talented Indian students to access high-quality postgraduate education across a diverse range of disciplines. More broadly, Study UK reflects how education is becoming increasingly global, creating opportunities for students to learn across borders, build international networks and gain perspectives that prepare them for an interconnected world. Through initiatives such as the GREAT Scholarships, we are proud to support the aspirations of Indian students while continuing to strengthen the UK–India education partnership.” Jo Purves, Pro-Vice Chancellor Partnerships & Global Engagement, University of Salford, said:“We are delighted to welcome talented students from India to the University of Salford through the GREAT Scholarships. As a university with strong industry connections and a global outlook, we look forward to supporting students as they develop their skills, broaden their perspectives and make the most of the opportunities that studying in Greater Manchester can offer.”

The GREAT Scholarships are jointly funded by the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign, the British Council and participating UK higher education institutions. The programme supports talented students from India while contributing to deeper educational and cultural connections between the UK and India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)