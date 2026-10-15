TIPS reports stellar quarter; Q2 FY2027 revenue grows 35% YoY and PAT rises 23%

TIPS Music Ltd, a leading Indian music label, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 120.1 crore in Q2 FY27, registering year-on-year growth of 35 per cent, compared with Rs 89.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Operating EBITDA was Rs 84.6 crore, up 25 per cent year-on-year from Rs 67.8 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 23 per cent to Rs 65.5 crore from Rs 53.2 crore.

Operating EBITDA margin was 70.5 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared with 76.0 per cent in Q2 FY26. Operating EBIT was Rs 88.1 crore in Q2 FY27, up 23 per cent from Rs 71.7 crore in Q2 FY26. PAT margin stood at 54.6 per cent, compared with 59.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Compared with Q1 FY27, revenue from operations increased 13 per cent from Rs 106.5 crore. Operating EBITDA rose 58 per cent from Rs 53.5 crore, while operating EBITDA margin increased from 50.3 per cent to 70.5 per cent. Operating EBIT rose 51 per cent from Rs 58.4 crore, and PAT increased 49 per cent from Rs 43.9 crore. PAT margin rose from 41.2 per cent in Q1 FY27 to 54.6 per cent.

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, revenue from operations was Rs 226.6 crore, up 28 per cent from Rs 177.3 crore in H1 FY26. Operating EBITDA increased 11 per cent to Rs 138.2 crore from Rs 124.4 crore. Operating EBITDA margin was 61.0 per cent, compared with 70.1 per cent in H1 FY26. Operating EBIT rose 10 per cent to Rs 146.5 crore from Rs 133.3 crore. PAT increased 11 per cent to Rs 109.4 crore from Rs 98.9 crore, while PAT margin was 48.3 per cent compared with 55.8 per cent. Content cost increased to Rs 26.2 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 13.3 crore in Q2 FY26, a year-on-year increase of 97 per cent.

During Q2 FY27, the company released a total of 73 songs, comprising 40 film songs and 33 non-film songs. The Punjabi music album “Ishqnama” surpassed 100 million YouTube views, while the recreated song “Aankhon Se Tune” crossed 66 million views on YouTube. “Chunari Chunari Let’s Go” crossed 100 million views, while the female version of “Tere Paas Mein” from “Main Vaapas Aunga” continued to perform strongly on Spotify. The catalogue song “Tera Naam Doon” crossed one billion views on Instagram. The company’s YouTube subscriber base stood at 164.5 million, and its total views exceeded 54.3 billion.

Commenting on the results, Kumar Taurani, Chairman and Managing Director of TIPS Music, said, “In Q2 FY27, revenue increased 35% YoY to ₹120.1 crore, while PAT grew 23% YoY to ₹65.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 97% compared to Q2 FY26. During the quarter, we continued to see strong engagement across our new release as well as our catalogue content, supported by both our digital and non-digital segments. We have reported a strong H1 FY27 results and are quite confident to surpass our annual guidance of 20% growth. During the quarter, the Company successfully completed a share buyback of ₹44.44 crore and has also announced interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share reflecting our continued focus on delivering value to shareholders.” On the company’s content performance during the quarter, the release stated: “During Q2 FY27, we strengthened our content portfolio with the release of 73 songs, comprising 40 film songs and 33 non-film songs. Our new releases performed well across platforms, with ‘Ishqnama’ crossing 100 million views on YouTube and ‘Aankhon Se Tune’ surpassing 66 million views. We also witnessed sustained traction in earlier releases, with ‘Chunari Chunari Let’s Go’ crossing 100 million views, while the female version of ‘Tere Paas Mein’ from ‘Main Vaapas Aunga’ continued to perform strongly on Spotify. Our catalogue remained a key driver of engagement, with ‘Tera Naam Doon’ crossing 1 billion views on Instagram. Reflecting the growing appeal of our content, our cumulative YouTube subscriber base increased to 164.5 million and total views exceeded 54.3 billion.”

The company announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share and said it had successfully completed a ₹44.44 crore share buyback. About TIPS Music Ltd: Founded in 1988 by the Taurani Brothers, TIPS Music Ltd. stands as one of India’s leading publicly listed music companies. The company built its reputation through film soundtracks of the 1990s, including Khalnayak, Soldier, Coolie No.1, Rangeela, Pardes and Taal, while continuing its success with contemporary hits such as Raaz, the Race franchise, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, regional blockbusters Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2, and recent chart-toppers including Crew, HanuMan and the popular Saunkan Saunkne series, which showcases TIPS’ expansion into regional cinema.

The label has been home to artists across generations, from Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam to A.R. Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Arijit Singh, B Praak and Aditya Rikhari. With over 38,000 “Must-Have Hits” in its catalogue spanning multiple languages and genres, the company serves as a partner for digital platforms, streaming services and broadcasters while maintaining its commitment and focus on delivering music content. Contact Details: TIPS Music Ltd, CIN: L92120MH1996PLC099359. Investor relations: investorrelations@tips.in. MUFG investor relations contacts: Mr. Nikunj Jain, nikunj.jain@in.mpms.mufg.com; Ms. Ayushi Gupta, ayushi.gupta@in.mpms.mufg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Any forward-looking statements about expected future events and the Company’s financial and operating results are based on certain assumptions that the Company does not guarantee will be fulfilled. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company’s operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both; significant changes in the political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad; tax laws; litigation; labour relations; exchange rate fluctuations; technological changes; investment and business income; cash flow projections; interest; and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. TIPS Music Limited is located at 601, Durga Chambers, 6th Floor, Linking Road, Khar (West), Mumbai 400 052. Telephone: +91-22-6643 1188. Email: info@tips.in. Website: www.tips.in. (ANI)