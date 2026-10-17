Kohler Announces Official Partnership with DP World India Championship 2026

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], October 17: Kohler India, a global leader in kitchen and bath design, has announced its association as an Official Partner of the DP World India Championship 2026, India’s premier golf tournament. Taking place from 15–18 October at Delhi Golf Club, the tournament brings together leading international golfing talent while providing Kohler a platform to engage with business leaders, luxury consumers and the wider golfing community. This year’s field features some of the sport’s biggest names, including major champions Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, alongside defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, adding to the stature and excitement surrounding the event.

Golf is an integral part of Kohler’s global hospitality portfolio, with a collection of championship courses in Wisconsin, USA, that has earned international recognition. Kohler’s golf destinations span the dramatic Lake Michigan setting of Whistling Straits and the glacier-shaped terrain of Blackwolf Run, offering distinctive courses that challenge players while remaining deeply connected to their natural surroundings. Beyond championship play, Kohler has created experiences for different levels of the game through The Baths, a family-friendly 10-hole par-3 and putting course, as well as the Kohler Golf Academy and Kohler Swing Studio. Together, these offerings make golf part of a broader destination experience shaped by sport, landscape and hospitality.

Ranjeet Oak, President, Kohler Kitchen & Bath South Asia, said, “Golf has been an important part of Kohler’s global heritage, and our association with the DP World India Championship 2026 is a natural extension of this legacy. At Kohler, we believe that precision and performance are fundamental to creating exceptional experiences, whether in design or sport. Through this partnership, we look forward to celebrating these shared values while strengthening our engagement with India’s growing community of golf enthusiasts, business leaders and the design fraternity.” Kohler’s golf journey in India took shape through its association with the NDTV Golf Pro-Am, a nationwide series bringing together professional golfers, business leaders and enthusiasts across some of the country’s leading courses. The association brought Kohler closer to India’s growing golfing community through competitive play, golf clinics and curated experiences, with celebrated sporting names such as Kapil Dev adding to the profile of the platform.

Through the DP World India Championship, Kohler takes this journey forward, creating an experiential zone within the tournament’s fan zone with interactive golf-inspired activities, including a putting challenge and a lucky draw offering visitors the opportunity to experience a Kohler golf course overseas. As Kohler strengthens its presence in India, the partnership builds connections across sport, design and business, extending the brand experience beyond kitchen and bath and bringing its relationship with golf closer to Indian audiences.

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