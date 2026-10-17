Anjali Jewellers Celebrates the Eternal Bond of Motherhood and the Divine Spirit of Durga Puja Through an Emotional Brand Film

BusinessWire India Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 17: Durga Puja is more than a festival. It is an emotion, a homecoming, and a celebration of the bonds that define our lives. Capturing this timeless sentiment, Anjali Jewellers has created a heartwarming short film that celebrates the enduring bond between a mother and her son, weaving together the emotional essence of motherhood, the warmth of homecoming, and the divine spirit of Durga Puja.

At the heart of the film lies a story that resonates with countless families. It traces a mother’s quiet sacrifices as she nurtures her son through his growing years, putting his dreams and happiness before her own. As time passes, the child grows up and steps into the world, carrying with him the values and love that shaped his life. But when Durga Puja arrives, the call of home and the unconditional love of his mother bring him back. On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, the son returns home with a special gift for his mother—a beautiful Gold Jhumka, a pair of traditional gold earrings. More than a piece of jewellery, the gift becomes a tender expression of gratitude, an acknowledgement of years of sacrifice, and a heartfelt gesture of love that words often fail to convey.

Through this poignant narrative, Anjali Jewellers draws a beautiful parallel between the divine motherhood of Maa Durga and the selfless love of a mother in every household. Just as Durga Puja celebrates the arrival of the Goddess, it also becomes a moment to honour the women whose love, strength and sacrifices shape our lives. Directed by Roja Paromita Dey, the film marks her debut as a director. With its emotionally grounded storytelling, the film seeks to connect with audiences through a universally cherished truth: while growing up may take us far from home, love always finds a way to bring us back.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand film, Annargha Uuttiya Chowdhury, Partner, Anjali Jewellers, said, “For us at Anjali Jewellers, jewellery has always been about much more than gold. It is about emotions, memories and relationships that become a part of our lives. Durga Puja is a time when these emotions come alive, when we return to our roots and express our love for the people who mean the most to us. Through this film, we wanted to celebrate a mother’s unconditional love and the countless sacrifices she makes, often without expecting anything in return. The son’s gift of a pair of gold jhumkas on Durga Puja is a small gesture carrying a lifetime of gratitude. We hope this story touches hearts and reminds everyone that the most precious gifts are those that come wrapped in love.” The film culminates in the evocative Bengali line, “Anjali Chhara Pujo Hoy Na”—a sentiment that translates to “Durga Puja is incomplete without Anjali Jewellers.” More than a brand signature, the line reflects the brand’s aspiration to be an enduring part of Bengal’s most cherished festive traditions, family celebrations and treasured moments.

With this film, Anjali Jewellers celebrates not merely the beauty of gold jewellery, but the emotions that give it meaning. Because some gifts are worn, some are treasured, and some become timeless reminders of a love that has given us everything. This Durga Puja, Anjali Jewellers celebrates the mother in every home and the divine spirit of motherhood that makes every homecoming special.

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