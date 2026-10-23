IATA and OneVasco Partner to Connect Visa Applications with Timatic Travel Requirements

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and OneVasco have announced a partnership to integrate OneVasco's visa concierge service into IATA's Timatic Solutions, giving travelers a direct route from checking entry requirements to applying for the visas they need.

The integration will connect travel document information with visa application support in one digital experience, helping passengers move through the practical steps involved in preparing for an international journey. Airlines will be offered the service as an additional option within Timatic Solutions, with support covering both electronic visas and traditional sticker visas through OneVasco's concierge service.

Connecting entry requirements with application support

Frederic Leger, IATA's Senior Vice President, Products & Services, said understanding the documents and visas required for a journey can be complicated, with passengers often facing requirements that take considerable time and effort to work through.

He said the partnership would help travelers understand which requirements apply to their trip and how to fulfil them, connecting the information they receive through Timatic with assistance in completing the visa process.

The planned integration brings these parts of travel preparation together, allowing passengers to proceed from an entry requirement check to visa application services within a connected digital journey.

Visa complexity discourages passengers from traveling

The 2025 IATA Global Passenger Survey found that visa and immigration complexity had deterred 33% of passengers from traveling, an increase of three percentage points from 2024, with passengers from Africa and the Middle East reporting the greatest discouragement.

Among travelers who said visa or document requirements had put them off a trip, 53% identified process complexity as the main reason, highlighting the difficulties passengers face when working through the steps required before departure.

These findings underline the need for clearer guidance and practical application support, which the partnership will bring together through Timatic's travel information and OneVasco's visa services.

Concierge services to support the visa journey

OneVasco's service will include eligibility checks, document verification, application assistance, secure payments and status tracking, providing support for travelers applying for either e-visas or sticker visas.

Mahesh Anchan, COO of OneVasco, said bringing the two services onto a single platform would simplify visa journeys and improve the passenger experience for IATA partners, building on the visa assistance OneVasco already provides to travelers globally.

The supplementary airline offering will include integration with Timatic Web and Timatic Widget, and Timatic's travel information will also be incorporated into OneVasco's visa platform to connect entry guidance with application services.