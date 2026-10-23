Adani Power Q2 FY27 profit surges 142 pc to Rs 7,019 crore, revenue rises 39 pc

Adani Power's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged 142 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,019 crore in the second quarter of FY27, while revenue increased 39 per cent during the period, according to a company statement. The company attributed the strong profit growth to higher sales volumes amid rising power demand, increased tariffs under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) following a sharp rise in imported coal prices, and improved realisation from merchant power sales.

“This growth was driven by higher volumes on account of a significant increase in power demand and higher PPA (Power Purchase Agreements) tariffs due to a sharp increase in import coal prices, and improved merchant realisation,” the company said in the release. Also, the power major’s EBITDA rose 46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,743 crore, while reported revenue grew 39 per cent to Rs 19,951 crore.

Continuing EBITDA came at Rs 6,321 crore and revenue stood at Rs 17,528 crore during the quarter. Revenue rose 39 per cent to Rs 19,951 crore, driven by strong operating performance amid rising power demand. “Higher power demand under PPAs as well as in the merchant and short-term markets drove higher volumes in Q2 FY27 as compared to Q2 FY26,” it said.

Adani Power said in the relase, PPAs increased 29.7 per cent year-on-year to 23.4 billion units (BU) in the second quarter of FY27, while average tariff realisation from continuing operations improved 12.7 per cent to Rs 6.4 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Meanwhile, tariff realisation from merchant and short-term power sales rose 33.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7.2 per kWh, supported by stronger demand.

However, volumes supplied in these segments declined 43 per cent as the company committed more of its available capacity to medium-term contracts. Addtionally, the company's fuel costs rose 41.8 per cent to Rs 10,229.38 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 7,216.23 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by higher volumes and a 50 per cent increase in the landed cost of imported coal.

S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited, said, “Adani Power continues to grow from strength to strength, achieving newer milestones in profitability and project execution. As India’s leading private thermal power producer, our vision is focused on ensuring the timely availability of high quality and reliable power supply to meet the country’s growing baseload requirements. The primacy of domestic coal-based power in meeting India’s long-term power needs has become clearer every day in light of geopolitical events and climate vagaries.” Meanwhile, shares of Adani Power declined 1.60 per cent on Friday, falling Rs 2.95 to Rs 182 apiece. (ANI)