Latin America Is Getting More Energy Efficient, but Has Growth Really Broken Its Energy Dependence?

Latin America's energy transition faces a fundamental contradiction: economies can become more energy efficient, expand renewable power and pursue ambitious climate commitments without necessarily weakening the relationship between economic growth and energy consumption. New research suggests that the region's progress toward separating prosperity from rising energy demand remains statistically uncertain, raising questions about how governments measure sustainable development.

The study, "Has Economic Growth Decoupled from Energy Demand in Latin America? Evidence for Sustainable Energy Transitions," published in the journal Sustainability, analyses whether economic expansion has become less dependent on additional energy consumption. Authored by Leonardo Izquierdo, Santiago Ochoa, Viviana Torres, Byron Quito and Cristian Andres Ojeda, the research analyzes ten Latin American economies between 2010 and 2022.

Higher income is significantly associated with higher energy consumption per person, with an estimated relationship close to proportional. Yet the evidence cannot conclusively establish either proportional dependence or genuine decoupling. The distinction challenges conventional interpretations of green growth and exposes the limits of treating energy efficiency, renewable deployment and demand reduction as interchangeable achievements.

The efficiency illusion: Why producing more with less energy may not reduce demand

Latin America's energy landscape combines substantial renewable-resource potential with persistent development pressures. Hydropower, solar and wind resources coexist with fossil-fuel production, infrastructure bottlenecks, fiscal constraints and expanding demand for transportation, cooling, digital services and urban development. Economic growth consequently creates competing pressures on energy systems, even as governments pursue cleaner and more efficient production.

The research addresses a distinction frequently blurred in energy-transition assessments. Energy intensity measures the energy required to generate economic output, while per-capita consumption measures how much energy individuals use on average. Improvements in the former do not automatically produce reductions in the latter, particularly when expanding economic activity offsets efficiency gains.

An economy can therefore use energy more efficiently while requiring additional energy to support higher incomes. Industrial expansion, urbanization and infrastructure development may increase consumption, while technological improvements and changes in economic structure can reduce energy requirements. Whether efficiency gains outweigh expanding demand remains an empirical question rather than an inevitable consequence of modernization.

To investigate this relationship, the researchers assembled 122 complete country-year observations covering Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. Their analysis accounts for persistent national differences and annual shocks while examining income, urbanization, renewable-energy consumption, industrial activity and trade openness.

The study's estimated income elasticity of energy consumption is 1.001. This means a 1% increase in GDP per capita is associated with approximately a 1% increase in energy consumption per person, after accounting for the included variables. The positive association is statistically significant, with a bootstrap p-value of 0.023.

However, the researchers emphasize that an estimate close to one does not prove proportional dependence. The confidence interval extends from 0.381 to 1.620, covering substantially different possible relationships between income and energy demand. Statistical compatibility with proportional growth is not equivalent to demonstrating that proportional growth actually characterizes the region.

The decoupling test: Why Latin America's energy transition defies a simple verdict

The study distinguishes between relative decoupling and proportional coupling. Relative decoupling occurs when energy consumption increases more slowly than economic output, while proportional coupling describes energy demand rising at approximately the same rate as income. Establishing either relationship requires more than observing whether a statistical estimate falls above or below one.

The researchers tested whether the estimated income elasticity was significantly below one. Their directional test produced a p-value of approximately 0.501, providing insufficient evidence to establish relative decoupling. A separate assessment examined whether the relationship could be considered practically proportional within an illustrative elasticity range of 0.9 to 1.1.

The equivalence test also failed to establish its proposed classification, producing a p-value of approximately 0.387. Consequently, the research neither demonstrates that economic growth has become less energy-intensive in per-capita demand terms nor proves that energy consumption necessarily increases proportionately with income.

National trajectories reveal why regional conclusions require particular caution. Using verified observations for 2010–2022, Mexico exhibits strong decoupling, with energy consumption declining while economic output per person increases. Colombia demonstrates weak decoupling, indicating that energy demand increased more slowly than income.

Chile remains classified under expansive coupling, while Brazil exhibits expansive negative decoupling, meaning energy consumption increased faster than economic activity. Argentina falls under recessive coupling, reflecting simultaneous contraction rather than reduced energy requirements during economic expansion.

These differences illustrate the diversity concealed within a regional average. Economic structure, technological capabilities, renewable-resource endowments and policy environments may help explain variations, but the study does not establish which factors caused individual national outcomes.

The classification is also sensitive to the years selected. Including the pandemic period changes several national trajectories because economic output and energy consumption experienced unusual disruptions. Verified 2022 classifications are unavailable for Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, further limiting comprehensive regional comparisons.

More renewable energy, but no proven escape from rising consumption

Greater reliance on renewable sources can change the composition of energy supply, but it does not necessarily reduce the amount of energy demanded as economies grow.

The researchers examined whether a higher renewable-energy share weakened the statistical relationship between income and per-capita consumption. Their estimated interaction was positive rather than negative, although the preferred statistical tests did not establish a significant relationship supporting the proposed demand-reducing effect.

The result does not demonstrate that renewable energy is ineffective or that renewable deployment increases energy dependence. Instead, it highlights the difference between replacing fossil fuels with cleaner sources and reducing the additional energy required to support economic expansion.

Renewable deployment can occur alongside electrification, growing infrastructure requirements and expanding access to energy services. These developments may increase consumption even when the energy supply becomes less dependent on fossil fuels. The study does not separately measure these mechanisms or establish their individual contributions.

A complementary analysis reinforces the distinction between efficiency and demand. Examining official energy-intensity indicators for Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico during 2013–2022, the researchers found that average primary-energy intensity and energy consumption per person ended below their initial levels, while GDP per capita finished slightly higher.

The trajectories nevertheless diverged during 2021–2022. Per-capita energy consumption increased while primary-energy intensity continued declining, demonstrating that efficiency improvements can coexist with renewed demand growth.

Such findings challenge energy-transition assessments that rely heavily on a single favorable indicator. Expanding renewable consumption, lowering energy intensity and reducing demand growth represent different achievements, each requiring independent measurement.

Beyond green targets: Rethinking the economics of sustainable development

The research introduces a more demanding framework for evaluating energy policy. Rather than treating improved efficiency as sufficient evidence of sustainable growth, governments need to assess whether technological progress and economic restructuring are actually changing the relationship between income and energy consumption.

The distinction is directly relevant to the Sustainable Development Goals. SDG 7.3 emphasizes faster improvements in energy efficiency, while SDG 8.4 concerns resource efficiency and separating economic growth from environmental degradation. SDGs 12 and 13 extend these considerations to sustainable production and climate action.

For governments, the findings support examining efficiency standards, public transportation, building performance and industrial energy management alongside changes in total demand. Grid modernization, storage and electrification may complement these measures, although the study does not quantify their effectiveness or costs.

National policy responses also require different priorities. Economies exhibiting weak or strong decoupling warrant closer investigation into the factors behind their trajectories, while countries experiencing faster energy-demand growth than income require careful examination of transport, industrial structure, technology and energy pricing.

The researchers caution against equating climate commitments with demonstrated policy effectiveness. National legal frameworks, long-term strategies and emissions targets differ in scope, conditionality and enforcement. Their existence alone cannot establish that specific policies have reduced energy dependence.

Important statistical limitations reinforce the need for restraint. Only ten countries contribute to the main analysis, and complete 2022 observations are available solely for Brazil and Mexico. The dataset also lacks comprehensive annual energy-price information and detailed measures of electrification, infrastructure expansion and rebound effects.

Although multiple statistical checks preserve the positive income–energy association, they do not eliminate uncertainty surrounding its precise magnitude. The models establish relationships rather than causal policy effects, leaving the mechanisms behind national differences unresolved.

Upcoming studies incorporating longer datasets, additional economies, more complete energy-price information and detailed sectoral evidence could clarify whether efficiency gains are progressively weakening demand dependence. Stronger causal analysis would also help distinguish successful policy interventions from economic fluctuations and structural changes.

To sum up, Latin America's energy transition presents a challenge extending beyond the expansion of cleaner power. The region must pursue economic development while understanding how growth changes energy requirements, not simply how efficiently energy is used or where it comes from.