LicenseWorks Makes to the 'Top 20 Global Licensing Agents' 2019 List

NEW DELHI, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LicenseWorks, India's leading corporate brand licensing agency, makes it to the 'Top 20 Global Licensing Agents' 2019 list, released by License Global. This list is compiled on the basis of licensing revenue generated by agencies for their clients; LicenseWorks has become the first Indian agency to make it to this prestigious global list by helping generate over $70 Million in licensing revenue for its clients in last one year alone.

Founded 9 years ago, the agency has successfully executed over 100 brand extension projects so far and helped generate over $70 Million in licensing revenues for its clients in last one year alone. LicneseWorks represents a diverse range of clients including leading corporate trademarks, fashion, lifestyle, electronics and sports brands such as Black & Decker, Dewalt, Elle, Elle Decor, Harvard, Savile Row Co, Thomson and Blaupunkt. LicenseWorks' unique business model helps brand owners extend and maximize their brands' power and reach. It enables brands to go beyond their core businesses, reach new consumers, expand retail penetration, generate incremental revenue and protect their trademark, through brand licensing partnerships with specialist companies.

Exhilarated at making to the Top 20 Global Licensing Agents list, Mr. Rishabh Singla,Managing Partner, LicenseWorks, said, "We are delighted and honoured to have made it to this prestigious list. Our proprietary approach, perfected over several years of successful licensing program executions, enables us to identify the right opportunities, select the right partners and manage every aspect of the program, to ensure success for our clients."

Talking about Brand Licensing as an emerging sector in India, Mr. Pranav Anand, Managing Partner, LicenseWorks, added, "Corporate brand licensing is still a young concept in India. Till a few years ago, most of the licensing activity in India was confined to the likes of cartoon characters on kids' apparel, stationery etc., however that is changing now. We have invested a considerable amount of time educating the market about corporate brand licensing and its benefits. We are totally stoked about using the power of licensing, to scale up businesses for brand owners and licensees."

Worldwide, the licensing industry is estimated at over $270 Billion annually with prominent corporate brands such as General Motors, Electrolux, Caterpillar, Hershey's, Whirlpool, HEAD, Stanley and Black & Decker being quite active in this business. The US and Canada are the largest markets for licensed products and services; however, India, China and Brazil are regarded the fastest growing markets worldwide. India, in particular has witnessed an upsurge in brand licensing in the recent years, owing to the emergence of organised retail and E-commerce.

About LicenseWorks:

LicenseWorks is the leading strategic Brand Extension Licensing agency in India. LicenseWorks pioneered corporate brand licensing services in India and helps its clients expand into new product categories and distribution channels, which in turn helps these clients strengthen brand loyalty as well as create new revenue streams. Our product experience spans over 60 unique categories and clients include Black & Decker, Dewalt, Elle, Elle Decor, Harvard, Thomson and Blaupunkt. We bring to the table extensive domain knowledge and experience, combined with a collective zeal to help blue-chip companies unlock their brands' true potential. For more information, please visit www.licenseworks.co

