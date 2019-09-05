Simplilearn and Purdue University Launch Data Science Training Program

BANGALORE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global elearning provider of digital skills training, today launched a new online course: the Postgraduate Program in Data Science, co-developed with Purdue University and in partnership with IBM. The Postgraduate Program in Data Science will be offered in India and will equip aspiring data science professionals with the skills needed to jump-start their career - ranging from programming languages like R and Python to machine learning and more.

This collaboration provides the most comprehensive Data Science program - leveraging Purdue's academic excellence in Data Science; IBM's content, tools and certification; and Simplilearn's award-winning curriculum and Blended Learning approach. Program participants will use a combination of self-paced videos and live virtual classes with significant hands-on exposure to ensure practical, industry-aligned learning. Class sizes will also be limited to foster maximum interaction. Program graduates will receive several highly prized certifications and will be granted Purdue University alumni status.

"In today's dynamic and ever-evolving ecosystem, data is the most valuable asset any company has," said Anand Narayanan, Simplilearn's Chief Product Officer. "As a result, the demand for skilled data scientists who are adept in technical, analytical and business concepts has never been higher. Simplilearn's comprehensive Data Science program in partnership with Purdue provides all the core skills that professionals need to succeed in this field."

Data science has multiple applications. Industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, and banking are already harnessing data and AI to gain competitive advantage.

"With data playing a significant role in businesses and organizations around the world, there is an increasing demand for data scientists with industry-relevant skills," said Gerry McCartney, Executive Vice President of Purdue Online. "We are happy to collaborate with a successful online training company like Simplilearn to provide professionals with the required competencies in a program that leverages Purdue's internationally recognized educational expertise."

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Simplilearn was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company for 2017-2019. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

About Purdue University

Purdue University, a top public research institution, offers higher education at its highest proven value. Committed to affordability, the University has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels. Committed to student success, Purdue is changing the student experience with greater focus on faculty-student interaction and creative use of technology. Committed to pursuing scientific discoveries and engineered solutions, Purdue has streamlined pathways for faculty and student innovators who have a vision for moving the world forward.

