KKR acquires majority stake in EuroKids from Gaja Capital

Private equity player KKR on Thursday said it has acquired a majority stake EuroKids, a pre-school and school chain, from the existing investor consortium led by Gaja Capital. The portfolio includes EuroKids, EuroKids DayCare, Kangaroo Kids, EuroSchool and Billabong International. It has 1,115 pre-schools and 35 K-12 schools across five countries.

EuroKids will continue to be managed by its team of experienced educators, administrators and management team led by co-founder and group CEO Prajodh Rajan, who will also remain a shareholder in the company, a press release said. "We are receiving investment and support from KKR which shares our vision, ambition and passion for education," Rajan said.

In 2017, EuroKids had acquired Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High franchise. ------------------------ ECL Finance and SBI to offer loans to MSMEs *ECL Finance, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services and State Bank of India (SBI), on Thursday said it has signed a co-origination agreement to offer loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

------------------------ Syndicate Bank signs agreement with SBI Life Insurance *Syndicate Bank on Thursday signed a corporate agency agreement with SBI Life Insurance. In January this year, both the entities had signed a bancassurance pact to make insurance accessible to consumers across over 4,000 branches of Syndicate Bank.

------------------------ ICICI Lombard join hands with Standard Chartered Bank *Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard has signed a bancassurance agreement with Standard Chartered Bank. With this, the banks customers will have access to the insurers portfolio of protection solutions..

