International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Posten Norge expands strategic partnership with TCS

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 20:34 IST
Posten Norge expands strategic partnership with TCS

India's largest IT services company TCS on Thursday said it has expanded strategic partnership with Posten Norge AS, a Nordic postal and logistics group, to build a digital stack that will fuel product innovation and drive customer experience.

Posten began its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2013, and over the past six years, the pact has resulted in a round-the-clock IT platform and the implementation of various digital business solutions, according to a statement by TCS.

"The expanded partnership will focus on developing modern, intelligent and automated solutions for Posten, in the areas of mail, communications and logistics," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : TCS India customer Nordic
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019