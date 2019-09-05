Posten Norge expands strategic partnership with TCS

India's largest IT services company TCS on Thursday said it has expanded strategic partnership with Posten Norge AS, a Nordic postal and logistics group, to build a digital stack that will fuel product innovation and drive customer experience.

Posten began its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2013, and over the past six years, the pact has resulted in a round-the-clock IT platform and the implementation of various digital business solutions, according to a statement by TCS.

"The expanded partnership will focus on developing modern, intelligent and automated solutions for Posten, in the areas of mail, communications and logistics," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)