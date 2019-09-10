WhiteHat Jr raises $10 mn funding from NVP, Omidyar Network India and others

WhiteHat Jr, a start-up that aims to teach coding to Indian school children, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 10 million (over Rs 71 crore) in funding from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network India. Silicon Valley-based venture capital fund Owl Ventures also participated in the Series A funding round, a statement said

Founded in November 2018 by Karan Bajaj, former head of Discovery Communications in India, WhiteHat Jr had raised USD 1.3 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network India. The new funds will be used to strengthen the technology platform, expand the course curriculum as well as increase consumer awareness, the statement said.

WhiteHat Jr helps kids aged between 6-14 years build commercial-ready games, animations, and apps online using the fundamentals of coding. Over the past few months, WhiteHat Jr's online platform has on boarded over 500 teachers and registered 100 percent month-on-month student and revenue growth. It conducts 1,000 online classes per day.

"Our mission is to harness the natural creativity of kids and shift their mindset from an early age - from being consumers to creators of technology. It's been heartening to see the projects of kids in the first six months of launch as they're creating immensely creative, high utility digital applications that are bound to have a long-term impact," WhiteHat Jr CEO Karan Bajaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)