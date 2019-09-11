OMRON Releases CP2E Series All-in-one Controller Ideal for Compact IoT Applications

Extended Temperature Range Increases Reliability in Special Applications - OMRON Corporation announced the global release in October of its new CP2E Series all-in-one controller (*1) that provides advanced control and IoT

connectivity for compact machines. Performance of IoT-connected machines can be visualized through simple programming, helping improve productivity and quality of machines used in manufacturing and other industries.

As a result of rising labor costs and shortage of skilled workers, manufacturers increasingly need to streamline the process of production ranging from machine setup to operation and maintenance. Even when they create compact machines on a tight budget, they want to utilize production data, visualize machine performance, and prevent sudden failure and stoppage. However, it is difficult to meet this demand because an expensive controller is needed to build an IoT network to leverage machine data. In non-manufacturing industries such as infrastructure and farming, special controllers that customers have to manage and maintain using their own expertise are used because environmental resistance as well as IoT is crucial.

The CP2E Series cost-effectively brings IoT to compact machines. In order to leverage machine data, the CP2E Series collects machine performance data and shares the necessary information with the host network. The pre-defined program data, or a function block (*2), allows virtually anyone to set up machines that perform complex control, reducing the time required for programming, test, debugging, and maintenance. Moreover, the extended operating temperature range ensures reliable use in machines for non-manufacturing industries where demand for use of controllers is increasing. The CP2E Series helps boost productivity and quality of compact machines for manufacturing and other industries.

Features

1. Improved connectivity for Ethernet and serial devices - Ethernet ports with Ethernet switching function: Host and HMI connectivity

- Up to 3 serial ports by mounting option board: Open connectivity to serial devices (Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909050447-O2-xw7vsa0K)

2. Reduced effort to realize complex machines

- OMRON Function Blocks for positioning and control - Simplified positioning: 4-axis positioning function with linear interpolation

(Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909050447-O3-dDn5rpdn) - Positioning on mark with one instruction

- PID control with autotuning function block for stable temperature control

3. Install and forget: Reliable solution for all environmental conditions - Extended operational temperature increases reliability in special applications

(Image4: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909050447-O4-2l22Qod0) - Battery-free operation reduces maintenance costs

(Image5: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909050447-O8-RPZKrlR0) - Input/output terminal LED indicators for quick troubleshooting

(Image6: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909050447-O5-17m232G4) - Automatic detection of and recovery from a bit corruption increase machine

efficiency avoiding CPU stops (Image7: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909050447-O6-LDPZO8m7)

Note: Please read the installation environment and precautions for correct use in the user's manual carefully before use.

(*1) All-in-one controller: Controller that integrates I/O ports, communication, and axis control needed for machine control.

(*2) Function block: Functional object of ladder programs for controllers. It reduces program development work and improves quality through standardization.

