Extramarks launches AI-based Studybot for personalised learning

Educational technology company Extramarks on Wednesday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence-based studybot that helps in creating a personalised learning path for students. The studybot named 'Alex' (Artificial Learner Centric Studybot), curates an adaptive learning path for each student after considering his learning needs and academic goals, Extramarks said in a release.

Alex also helps in instantly resolving the problems and doubts for students. Users can simply click a picture of the doubt or problem they want Alex to solve, and get instant resolutions, the release said. This service is supplemented, by real-time concept explanation for doubts, problem solving coaching and overall academic mentorship features by an Extramarks product called “Achieve” which was launched in May 2019.

This artificial intelligence and machine learning studybot “Alex” has already been launched for students of the K-12 segment on Extramarks – The Learning App, and will soon make its way to the other Test Prep applications by Extramarks.

