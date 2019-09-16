International Development News
Cobham investors back takeover by U.S. private equity group Advent

Reuters London
Updated: 16-09-2019 15:19 IST
British defense and aerospace group Cobham Plc said on Monday its investors had backed a 4 billion-pound ($5 billion)buyout offer from U.S. private equity firm Advent International.

At a meeting to approve the deal in London, 93% of shares registered before the event backed the deal. Advent agreed to buy Cobham, known for its pioneering air-to-air refueling technology in July. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
