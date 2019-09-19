International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US Fed's Powell downplays concerns about cash crunch on financial markets

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 19-09-2019 00:26 IST
US Fed's Powell downplays concerns about cash crunch on financial markets

Image Credit: IANS

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed concerns in recent days about a cash crunch in US financial markets, saying the situation says little about the real economy. Powell said the need to pay quarterly tax payments was a factor, which prompted the New York Federal Reserve Bank twice this week to inject liquidity into the short-term funding market.

"While these issues are important for market functioning and market participants, they have no implications for the economy or the stance of monetary policy," Powell said in a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019