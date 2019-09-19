Global Consumer Electronics Enterprise Deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center to Improve North American Customer Experience

A leading consumer electronics organization known for innovation and expert device design has recently deployed Bright Pattern Contact Center with a global Bright Pattern partner for its omnichannel contact center platform in North America. The company is an award winner for cutting-edge product design and strategy and was recently recognized as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in design, providing products in over 100 countries globally. The company plans to continue to modernize its operations by partnering with Bright Pattern to deliver omnichannel communications to its customers in North America.

High-tech consumers and early adopters of technology expect their favorite brands to communicate over modern channels. These digitally savvy consumers purchase from companies that deploy digital channels that allow them to connect anywhere, on any channel, from any device.

Bright Pattern High-Tech Contact Center Features:

Traditional channels (e.g., voice, email, chat) and digital channels (e.g., in-app, SMS, video, social messengers, and bots)

Modern omnichannel targeted to IoT and high-tech consumer devices enterprises

Personalized and proactive customer experience on digital channels

Unified agent desktop for easy-to-access customer information

Fastest ROI payback and time to implement in the industry

Easy integrations with out-of-the-box CRM integrations

Continuous innovation delivery through cloud-based platform

PCI compliance for secure credit card payments

Bright Pattern's enterprise customers benefit from a multitude of enterprise-grade features , including active-active disaster recovery, custom telco-provider selection, scalability to 15,000+ agents, multinational deployment, and continuous availability with nondisruptive, on-the-fly updates. From a customer experience standpoint, Bright Pattern's true omnichannel capabilities allow enterprises and customers to have a seamless, effortless conversation across channels such as voice, chat, email, video, IVRs, and bots or "on-the-go" mobile channels such as SMS/text, messengers, and in-app communications.

"Bright Pattern has been chosen by companies from midsize businesses to the largest enterprises because of our true omnichannel capability on virtually any channel and our ease of use and ease of deployment. We are excited to provide our enterprise contact center software with one of our largest partners to one of the most innovative and customer-centric consumer electronics corporations in the world," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "As a disruptor in their market space, the Bright Pattern solution will help them continue down their path of innovation and growth as we help support their customer service operations."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful contact center software for midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

