Tata Projects Wins 'Infrastructure Company of the Year' Award at 9th Construction Week India Awards

MUMBAI, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, stood out as a market leader at the `Prestigious' 9th Construction Week Awards securing three awards across leading categories.

In front of a distinguished audience, comprising stalwarts from across the industry, Tata Projects was conferred the awards across leading categories such as 'Infrastructure Company of the Year';'Metro Rail Contractor of the Year' (for its Delhi Metro Project) and 'Green Project of the Year' (for its Green Thumb initiative involving citizens on the riverfront of Dravyavati River Rejuvenation Project).

Speaking about this accolade, Mr Naresh Sharma, Head - Marketing Communications, Tata Projects Ltd, said, "These awards are the best testimony of our top-notch quality of work and unmatched project management expertise. Such accolades from an international media house helps to further motivate the team to continue doing excellent work even in future and putting in even more efforts towards building a better tomorrow for everyone."

About TATA Projects Limited

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems, and quality inspection services.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards of safety.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000113/TATA_Projects_Construction_Week_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942604/Tata_Projects_Logo.jpg PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)