Vistara to start direct Delhi-Patna flight from November 3

Full-service carrier Vistara will start daily direct flights between the national capital and Patna from November 3. The airline would also have daily services between Varanasi and Khajuraho from November 5, according to a release.

"Introductory, all-inclusive, one-way economy fares start from Rs 3,099 for Delhi-Patna and Rs 3,686 for Varanasi-Khajuraho," the carrier said in the release on Monday. The airline's Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan said Patna continues to record double-digit growth in domestic passenger traffic.

"Vistara's expansion to these cities will certainly help us to widen our customer base that prefers a fine flying experience on their leisure or business travels," he added. A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, Vistara now connects 30 destinations and operates nearly 200 flights a day.

The airline, which began operations in 2015, has a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and 9 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)