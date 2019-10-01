BLDC appliances - new combatants of the energy crisis

Can you imagine a day without electricity? How would you heat your bath water or make the first cup of tea for the day? If these rhetorical questions have flummoxed you, then you can easily understand the important role electricity plays in modern lives. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projections estimate that global energy demand is likely to increase by 50% in 2030. A steadily growing population and our dependence on depleting reserves of non-renewable resources like coal and oil, has landed us in the middle of an energy crisis. It can no longer be relegated to the back of our minds until the price of fuel at the pump goes up because an unmitigated energy crisis could have a drastic impact on the global economy, instigating many international tussles over resource sharing.

With the United Nations choosing to focus on it as a Sustainable Development Goal for 2030, we are slowly moving towards a common global policy on climate change with increased restrictions on carbon emissions, promotion of greener manufacturing projects and funding of hybrid technologies research.

Bigger the population- bigger the problem?

With a growing population of 1.37 billion, India accounts for about 25% of the global energy demand. Although significant progress has been made in the last four decades, research activities in alternative and renewable energy sectors have a long way to go before they fulfil their potential.

India is caught between its energy development goals and the environmental challenges that arise from large scale power generation projects. Furthermore, barriers like high initial costs of equipment, and risk-averse consumers who lack awareness are yet to be surmounted, encouraging energy efficiency as a smart stop-gap strategy until renewable energy becomes more accessible. Improving and modernising energy infrastructure with smart grid solutions, and replacing old devices with energy-efficient alternatives like BLDC technology is the need of the hour.

BLDC Technology- what's the buzz all about?

Motors are intermediaries that convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. They power most of our home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and fans. Surprisingly it has been estimated that they contribute to nearly half of the world's energy consumption! Therefore, increasing motor efficiency can significantly help mitigate the global energy crisis.

BLDC technology has made a huge splash in the energy-efficient market because motors that are powered by it are electronically commutated. This eliminates the mechanical wear and tear caused by brushes that commute current in traditional motors and also prevents excessive heating, allowing easy integration of smart features.

IoT- fad or environmental favour?

Surveys have shown that millennials are likely to pay 20% more for a home if it has smart technology. Having grown up around technology, they are more receptive to features like electronic locks, mobile-controlled security systems, and voice-activated assistants. They want to automate their everyday activities and save time. Furthermore, they are also very mindful about their impact on the environment. Integrating smart appliances into their homes not only eases their day to day living but also helps them mitigate their impact on the environment by increasing energy efficiency. A truly smart home is full of products that know their preferences, anticipates their needs and responds dynamically to their behaviour.

Why should you worry about your ceiling fan?

In tropical countries like India, fans are an integral part of most households, running for hours on end. Their total consumption of power amounts to 6%, measuring more than that of the TV and fridge combined. If you're still using an induction fan, then its resistance based regulator causes mammoth power losses because of the heat it dissipates.

A BLDC motor based ceiling fan generates the same amount of airflow with less energy. Since BLDC fans use electronic circuits several additional features can be added to increase convenience, like sleep or timer mode, to automatically turn on/off in presence/absence of a human being and control speed according to changes in room temperature. BLDC fans are also compatible with home automation systems such as Alexa and Google homes.

Saving your pennies and the environment

Overhead ceiling fans are often left on when occupants leave rooms, consuming unnecessary power. The atmospheric temperature also dips during summer nights, necessitating manual regulation of fan speed. BLDC fans reduce power consumption by 65% without affecting performance, by reducing energy consumption and wastage. They automatically regulate speed based on ambient temperature and eliminate mechanical heat losses which are currently found in induction motors. Compared to regular induction fan, each BLDC fan can save up to Rs 1500-2000 every year. Low heating of the motor has also increased the life span of BLDC fans.

Increasing energy efficiency often asks for higher monetary investments upfront. However, that shouldn't deter you from making the switch to smarter appliances because the expenses will be retrieved in less than a year, as seen with BLDC fans. With national policies reflecting a positive change to save the environment, be it with the encouragement offered to electronic vehicles or the target of installing 100 GW of solar capacity by 2022, we must all do our bit at the individual level too.

NOTE: Manoj Meena, an IIT Bombay alumni, is the CEO & Founder of Atomberg Technologies, a smart and efficient motor-based home appliances company focused on making the lives of Indian consumers better through innovation and technology. Founded in 2012 in Mumbai, Atomberg is focused on changing the way consumer durables are perceived by consumers today.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)