Schneider Electric Calls on Business Community to Work Together on Efficiency and Sustainability at Innovation Summit Barcelona

Schneider Electric calculated that 50% of global CO2 emissions could be eliminated by 2040 if digitally enabled energy saving measures were implemented in just half of existing buildings, in tandem with existing global electrification and decarbonization initiatives. At the company's Innovation Summit, taking place today and tomorrow, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, called on the more than 3,500+ customers, partners, suppliers and influencers to work together to make this a reality for the improved efficiency of their businesses and a more sustainable planet and development for all. Buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industry are responsible for around 70% of the world's energy use.

"We are experiencing a tectonic shift today towards electrification and digitization, enabling a new paradigm in sustainability," said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric. "For the first time in our history, we can all participate in a step change in efficiency and the rare opportunity to reconcile the paradox between progress for all and a sustainable future for our planet. We stand ready to work with our customers and partners to unlock new opportunities for efficiency and sustainability."

Today, Schneider Electric unveiled the latest developments in EcoStruxure, its IoT-enabled, plug and play, open, interoperable, architecture and platform.

Schneider also announced three new partnership programs. The Schneider Electric Technology Partner program is a new specialized program tailored for technology companies looking to scale and build up innovation within their businesses. Leveraging a certification approach and facilitated through Schneider Electric Exchange , an open ecosystem and business platform, partners will have the opportunity to enrich solutions that solve customers' challenges around efficiency and sustainability.

The company also announced it is teaming up with technology industry leaders Avnet and Iceotope to jointly develop innovative, chassis-level immersive liquid cooling solutions for data centers. And it is partnering with ThoughtWire, a leading provider of Digital Twins, to create smarter, more connected digital hospitals that improve operations and patient safety.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled its gas-free medium voltage switchgear of the future , which will use pure air instead of SF6 gas and allow users to step up in fully sustainable solutions. This new generation is equally fully digitized to unlock the value of data. The new technology achieves a level of cost efficiency vital for the widespread adoption of more sustainable equipment.

Latest Stop on Innovation Summit World Tour

Innovation Summit Barcelona takes place October 2-3 at the International Convention Centre (CCIB) and is the latest stop on Schneider's Innovation Summit World Tour. It offers the more than 3,500 customers, partners, suppliers and influencers, and thousands more joining the event virtually, the opportunity to hear the latest thinking on "Powering and Digitizing the Economy" and on critical global topics including sustainability, electrification, digitization, innovation, energy management and industrial automation. Attendees can see the latest technologies and solutions at the company's 5,000 sq. meter Innovation Hub and learn about real-world successes from a range of leading companies. The Summit will also feature the company's growing network of strategic digital alliances, technology partners, EcoXperts™ and start-ups. Over 50 partners are represented, including Microsoft, Cisco, Dell EMC, Autogrid, Danfoss and Somfy, that complement Schneider's EcoStruxure solutions. For more information, visit https://www.schneider-electric.com/en/about-us/events/innovation-summit-barcelona.jsp .

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automationdigital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

