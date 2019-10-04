MUMBAI, OCT 4, (PTI)OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1030.00 Kardi Expeller 915.00 Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 780.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 830.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 802.00 Refined Palm Oil 630.00 Soyabean Ref. 748.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 830.00 Rapeseed Exp. 800.00 Copra white 1300.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 740.00 Linseed 810.00 Castor Comm. 893.00 F.S.G. 903.00 F.S.G.Kandla 883.00 Mowra - Neem 1050.00 Karanji 800.00DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 37000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 35478.00 Castor Extr. -OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 5150.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8950.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 10900.00 Gr Javas 70/80 10500.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 10200.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10000.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9800.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9200.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8900.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8600.00 Sunflower Seed 3600.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5600.00 Castorseed Bombay 4315.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - Oilcakes:-Groundnut Expeller Oilcake Rd (per met.tonne50%):RS.33,000/-Kardi Expeller Oilcake Rd(per2 metric tonnes) : UNQTD

Groundnut Extraction (per metric tonne) : UNQTD---------PTI MUMSSB SSB

