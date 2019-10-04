Siemens Gamesa Wins Prestigious Deming Prize for Quality Standards in India, a First for a Wind Energy Company

CHENNAI, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Gamesa, India's leading renewable energy player, was awarded the coveted Deming Prize on October 1 for its industrial operations covering all four of its manufacturing units and other support functions in India. The prestigious Deming Prize is awarded by the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE), to companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance through Total Quality Management (TQM).

Siemens Gamesa's business in India began its TQM journey four years ago and today the company is a benchmark with regards to its international quality standards, having carried out significant quality improvements in the areas of manufacturing quality, productivity, supplier development, cost reduction and other areas.

The award means Siemens Gamesa becomes the first wind energy company in the world to have won this quality award. The formal Deming Prize Award Ceremony will take place on November 6 in Tokyo, Japan.

"We are very proud to have won this award and are really happy to share it with all our employees, customers and suppliers whose great support has made this achievement possible," said Ramesh Kymal, Chairman and Managing Director, Siemens Gamesa India. "Renewables as an industry has become extremely cost competitive and demands companies like us to reinvent ourselves to meet evolving market trends. The implementation of TQM practices has seen tremendous efficiency improvements and in turn has helped us deliver best in class products and solutions to our customers," he added.

For his part, Ravichandran Narasimman, Executive Vice President for Industrial Operations at Siemens Gamesa India, said, "This four-year TQM journey has helped us develop a quality culture and ecosystem across the organization that has resulted in optimised outputs. Furthermore, it has also helped our suppliers optimize their processes and provide results for our customers across the entire value chain."

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 6.2 GW mark. The company has two blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and an operations & maintenance centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).

About the Deming Prize

The Deming Prize is the longest-running and one of the highest awards for TQM (Total Quality Management) in the world. It recognizes both individuals for their contributions to the field of Total Quality Management (TQM) and businesses that have successfully implemented TQM. It was established in 1951 to honor W. Edwards Deming, who made an important contribution to Japan's growth in statistical quality control after World War II. Over the years it has grown, under the guidance of the Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE).

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the business: offshore, onshore and services. Through its advanced digital capabilities, the company offers one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With more than 95 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. Its backlog stands at €25.1 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (traded in the Ibex-35 index). PWR

