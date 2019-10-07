Zoya Takes Center Stage at Paris Fashion Week

MUMBAI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, proudly presented its latest baroque inspired collection 'Rouge' at Paris Fashion Week 2019 in collaboration with famed fashion designer Rahul Mishra's Spring/Summer 2020 show.

Zoya's latest collection inspired by fluidity and sensuality of baroque architecture, sculpture and paintings was a highlight of the show, accentuating the beautiful couture collection. Meticulously crafted in unique colour and texture of gold, using both cut and uncut diamonds with precious stones, this collection presented a radically new design, in many ways redefining the way fine jewelry has been presented in India.

Masterpieces from the Zoya's Whispers from the Valley, 6299 Hollywood Blvd and Pezzo D'Arte were also part of the stunning showcase.

"We were thrilled to collaborate with Zoya for the runway presentation of our SS 2020 collection at the Paris Fashion Week. The jewellery is exquisite and very contemporary and sits beautifully with our clothes. It extends from the same theme and complements the looks, adding a whole new dimension of modernity and charm to them," said Rahul Mishra.

Said Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya, "We are delighted to partner with Rahul Mishra, as there is synergy in our approach, as both brands have their heart in India and an eye on the world. Both Zoya and Rahul Mishra use authentically unique design language that translates traditional craft into contemporary form with global appeal. Zoya over the last decade has built a reputation for its very selective, handpicked associations that are based on design and aesthetic. With Paris Fashion Week Zoya reaches out to international audiences as well."

About Zoya:

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its precision craftsmanship and distinguished design. In its tenth year of operations, Zoya celebrates a #DecadeofDesign with a product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Zoya's second showing at Paris Fashion Week includes a selection of pieces from its artistic collections. Unique inspirations from cities, history, culture, art, legends and the elements are translated into one of a kind design by its panel of master craftsmen forming the genesis of Zoya's myriad collections in contemporary and fusion styles. Zoya's boutiques showcase luxury in its most undiluted form, and focus on providing an unmatched buying experience, that is both exclusive and personalised. Designed as galleries of fine art, each piece is displayed to resonate with reflections of Zoya's inspirations from its journey around the world.

