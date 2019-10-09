Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces Winners of the First Cohort of Prarambh, India's First Legal Tech Incubator

- JRTC Intern, Leegality and LegalMind will be mentored to develop innovative technology-based solutions that can help transform the Indian legal sector

- Distinguished global panel of legal and innovation experts to mentor the selected startups

MUMBAI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prarambh, the legal tech incubator founded by India's largest law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, has announced the winners of its first cohort - JRTC Intern, Leegality and LegalMind. These startups have been selected after a detailed analysis of 51 applications. These startups are working on a diverse range of products including talent management, workflow for eStamping and eSignature and AI-based legal research.

"It gives us immense pleasure to roll out the first Prarambh cohort. These winners have been selected after an intensive selection process. With our world-class mentorship program, under the aegis of various experts, I am confident that it's a matter of time before these startups make a big mark for themselves," Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said while announcing the winners of Prarambh.

A distinguished panel of leading international innovators, industry experts and lawyers from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas will mentor these startups to develop technology-based solutions that will benefit Indian legal sector.

Highlighting the Firm's focus on Innovation, Mr. Rishabh Shroff, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "Our Firm thrives on innovation as one of the pillars supporting our growth and vision. Understanding the importance of dynamicity, we have led technological revolution from the front. From implementing artificial intelligence to using machine learning, Prarambh is a natural progression for us."

Announced in February, Prarambh received 51 applications from various startups across the country. These applications were thoroughly evaluated by a distinguished jury on 12 pre - defined parameters, after which three startups were selected.

Starting October 9, the winning startups will move into Prarambh, which is housed at CAM's Delhi office. The custom design workspace will provide an invigorating environment to these startups during the six month mentorship program, which will lead these ideas towards fruition and success.

Talking about Prarambh, Ms.Komal Gupta, Head - Innovation, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, "We received a stellar response from across the country. The quality of ideas reflect that Prarambh will be a major contributor to driving innovation in the Indian legal sector. As we look forward to inducting the first cohort, we will make sure that these ideas get quality mentorship, and the final products serve the legal community at large by maximizing functional efficiencies. We have laid down a detailed mentorship program bearing in mind the needs of a startup. This program will not only help them develop their product but will also strengthen their business acumen and make them future ready. We look forward to making a difference."

About Prarambh Cohort I Winners:

JRTC Intern : A talent management platform that connects pre-qualified law students with internship opportunities at law firms, advocate offices and corporates.

Mayank, Founder, JRTC Intern said, "At Prarambh, over the course of the next 6 months, we will work towards automating the platform, and with the guidance from industry experts set up a systematic procedure to help students upgrade their career."

Leegality : An eSigning and digital document workflow platform that enables enterprises to digitize and automate document signing and provides e-stamp papers.

Shivam Singla, Founder, Leegality said, "The support ecosystem provided by Prarambh will help us make our solution more robust and scalable, while also enabling us to suggest wider policy changes and create highly informative content for our 200+ clients."

LegalMind : An AI-based legal research platform. The platform enables users to perform efficient research supported by analytics and insights.

Anubhav Mishra, Co-founder, LegalMind said, "Industry leaders and experts at Prarambh will help us build advanced data driven tools and a stronger synergy between law & technology."

About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 102 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is now the largest full-service law firm in India, with over 750 lawyers including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, was awarded recently awarded with "India - Firm of the Year" at the AsiaLaw Regional Awards 2019 and "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2019. The firm was also named as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2018" at the IFLR Asia Awards, having also been successful in winning the prestigious & coveted "National Law Firm of the Year, 2018 for India" at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards. The firm was also voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2018" from India, by the Asian Legal Business, now 4 years in a row, building upon the several awards that the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. had won in the past.

