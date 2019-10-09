P K Gupta takes charge as NBCC CMD

P K Gupta assumed charge as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of state-owned construction firm NBCC on Wednesday. "Before taking over the charge of CMD, NBCC, he was executive director (Regional Projects) in RITES Ltd," NBCC said in a statement.

Gupta holds a bachelors degree in civil engineering from NIT, Kurukshetra and a masters degree from IIT Delhi. He joined Indian Railway Service of Engineers in 1986 and now has 33 years of civil engineering work experience, serving in railways and its constituents in various capacities.

