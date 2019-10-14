International Development News
Andhra Bank to cut MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors from Tuesday

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 14-10-2019 21:09 IST
Andhra Bank to cut MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors from Tuesday

Andhra Bank will cut the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenors from Tuesday. The bank will decrease it's MCLR and RLLR (repo-linked lending rate) from October 15 and November 1, respectively, it said in a regulatory filing.

The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is used to price most of the consumer loans, has been brought down to 8.30 percent from 8.40 percent. For other tenors -- overnight to six-month -- the new rates will be cut by 0.10 percentage points each, ranging from 7.80-8.20 percent.

The revised RLLR from November 1 will be 8.10 percent from the existing 8.35 percent, the bank said.

COUNTRY : India
