Goldman Sachs raises probability on Brexit deal to 65% after EU agreement

Goldman Sachs said it had raised its estimate on the probability of a Brexit deal to 65% from 60% after Britain struck a new divorce agreement with the European Union that still needs British parliamentary backing.

The bank lowered its odds on "no deal" to 10% from 15% and left its odds of no Brexit happening at all unchanged at 25%, it said, adding that it maintained its base case that Britain will leave the EU with a deal by Oct. 31.

European Union leaders unanimously backed a new Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure parliament's support for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)