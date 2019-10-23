MP govt to set up panel to address issues of small industries

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said a committee headed by chief secretary will be constituted to find a solution to problems faced by businessmen and small industries in the state. Traders and small industries play an important role in the development of the state and in strengthening its economy, Nath said at a programme organised by the Confederation of Madhya Pradesh for Industry Service and Trade here on Tuesday.

"Without them, we cannot think of comprehensive development of the state. The biggest challenge before us is how to identify the changes and adapt to them," he said. "The government will soon set up a committee under the chairmanship of chief secretary to hold dialogue with representatives of the traders and businessmen from time-to- time to resolve their issues," he said.

He said the companies which moved ahead with time have carved their niche in the business. Citing an example of cab aggregators Uber and Ola, Nath said the basic reason for the progress of these companies in a short time was that they identified the era of change.

Referring to the recent investors' meet in Indore, he said the government has created an environment to win the trust of the business community. During the last seven-and-half months, the government has identified some problems faced by investors, he added.

He also said that significant efforts have been made in the agriculture, investment, tourism and entertainment sectors to enhance the state's economy. It is more important for people to have disposable income than per capita income and GDP growth rate, he opined.

The basic objective of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) and Grameen Sadak Yojana was that money should reach villages and increase the purchasing power of people. "Only then would we be able to develop economically," he said.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh lauded Nath for "winning" the trust of investors during the recent meet in Indore..

