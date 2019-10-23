International Development News
China's premier says cooperation with the U.S. can create mutual benefit

Reuters
Updated: 23-10-2019 14:49 IST
China's premier Li Keqiang says cooperation between China and the United States can create mutual benefit, as negotiations between the world's two largest economies over a trade war continue to drag on.

"I believe cooperation between China and the US can create mutual benefit. On the basis of equality and mutual respect, we can grasp opportunities, focus on our mutual interests," said Li.

He made the comments at a meeting with the former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Henry Paulson Wednesday in Beijing, according to a pool report.

