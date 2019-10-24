International Development News
$9.6 Billion in Investments Spurring Aggressive Expansion of Food Delivery Companies

 The online food delivery industry plays a unique role in bringing together several technological advancements, companies and processes to provide convenient, quick and cheap food delivery to end customers. Frost & Sullivan predicts the sector revenues to rise from $82 billion in 2018 to a staggering $200 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14% as a result of increasing global penetration, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, AR/VR, drones and autonomous vehicles.

"Automotive OEMs will actively participate in the development of specific autonomous vehicles such as drones and ground bots for the online food delivery industry, either through their own programs or acquisitions," said Viroop Narla, Team Leader, Automotive & Transportation at Frost & Sullivan. "A combination of autonomous aerial and ground delivery methods is expected to make the future of food delivery more efficient and cost-competitive."

North America has the highest concentration of online food delivery companies. Homegrown Uber Eats has the highest presence globally, operating in more than 670 cities. However, in certain countries, local players dominate only their home markets, such as Meituan Dianping in China, Swiggy in India and iFood in Brazil.

Frost & Sullivan's latest research, Future of Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, analyzes the global online food delivery industry and discusses the current market scenario, key trends, innovative strategies, and competitor profiles, and provides a region-wise revenue forecast for the sector through 2025.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3uo

Asia has been the largest market for online food delivery globally, passing $45 billion in revenue in 2018. China contributed over 73% of that share, with India a distant second at 13.2%. The Asian market will surpass $100 billion by 2025. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2018 and 2025, which is higher than any other region.

"Online food delivery companies will increasingly look at new revenue streams to stay ahead of the competition," noted Narla. "Cloud or dark kitchens are expected to become a very popular setup for these companies to either prepare food or rent space to other food businesses."

Market participants can explore the growth opportunities in:

  • Pursuing continuous onboarding of restaurants and other food providers to expand selection for customers and broaden reach.
  • Adding features such as payment wallets, subscription offers and crafted meal options to ensure customer retention and spur innovation.
  • Improving penetration in growing markets with a large population, such as India, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, which is critical to future success owing to their large segment of millennials and a burgeoning middle class.
  • Exploring the concept of ghost restaurants under their own brands or licensing through third-party companies, as this reduces overhead expenses significantly.

Future of Global Online Food Delivery Services Market is part of Frost & Sullivan's Automotive and Transportation research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Future of Global Online Food Delivery Services Market
MEAB-18

Contact:

Kristi Cekani

Corporate Communications - Frost & Sullivan, Europe

P: +39 (0)2 4851 6133

E: kristi.cekani@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

