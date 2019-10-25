International Development News
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 breaks off from four-day winning run

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:05 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:00 IST
UK blue-chips retreated from a near one-month high on Friday, but was still headed for its best weekly performance in nine months as a tug of war between the parliament and its leader over Brexit knocked the pound and boosted exporter stocks. The FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% by 0757 GMT, while an index of midcaps lost 0.3%, with losses led by an 11% plunge in Synthomer shares after the polymer maker issued a profit warning.

Brexit updates have been the driving force behind a roller-coaster ride for the domestic market over the last few weeks. While sentiment had improved for battered sectors such as housebuilders after Prime Minister Boris Johnson sealed a new Brexit deal, caution prevailed as lawmakers rejected his timeline for the deal's passage and his call for an election.

Housebuilders dipped 0.3% and stayed in the negative territory for the fifth straight session. The uncertainties over the way ahead for the UK have put the sub-index on course for its worst monthly fall since May.

"Without an election being granted though, parliament may seize up," Raymond James analyst Chris Bailey said. UK midcaps were held back on Friday by continued weakness in the pound due to the deepening political divide.

"The sell-off in GBP will be fleeting as the market digests the low likelihood of a hard Brexit and some certainty in the Parliamentary process an election will bring for now," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said. Helping limit losses on the main index, Barclays advanced nearly 3% after reporting a third-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations.

WPP, the world's biggest ad firm, jumped nearly 6% after it reported a return to quarterly organic sales growth for the first time in over a year, with a new strategy from boss Mark Read helping the company win more work. "The turnaround at the advertising giant WPP appears to be gaining some traction," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

Also Read: EU Parliament rejection of French commission pick a 'major institutional crisis': Paris

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

