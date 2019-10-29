International Development News
Development News Edition

India, Saudi moving from buyer-seller relationship towards closer strategic ties: PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 11:28 IST
India, Saudi moving from buyer-seller relationship towards closer strategic ties: PM Modi
Image Credit: Twitter (@MEAIndia)

India and Saudi Arabia are moving from a purely buyer-seller relationship towards a closer strategic partnership that will include the resource-rich Kingdom's investments in downstream oil and gas projects in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. Saudi Arabia is its second-biggest supplier after Iraq. It sold 40.33 million tonnes of crude oil to India in 2018-19 fiscal, when the country had imported 207.3 million tonnes of oil.

India imports around 18 percent of its crude oil from the Kingdom, making it the second-largest source of crude oil for the country, Prime Minister Modi said in an interview published in the Arab News newspaper on Tuesday. The prime minister arrived here on Monday night to attend a key financial conference and hold talks with the top Saudi leadership.

"From a purely buyer-seller relationship, we are now moving toward a closer strategic partnership that will include Saudi investments in downstream oil and gas projects," he said. Modi said that stable oil prices are crucial for the growth of the global economy, and praised the Kingdom's role as an important and reliable source of India's energy requirements.

"Saudi Aramco is participating in a major refinery and petrochemical project on India's west coast. We are also looking forward to the participation of Aramco in India's Strategic Petroleum Reserves," Modi said. Saudi Aramco, the most profitable company in the world, controls the world's second-largest proven crude reserves at more than 270 billion barrels.

Saudi Arabia is still recovering from the September 14 drone and missile assault on the world's largest crude-processing facility operated by Saudi Arabia's Aramco that knocked out about 5.7 million barrels a day, about half of the country's output. Its state energy company, Saudi Aramco, has vowed not to reduce shipments to customers as it draws down strategic reserves. India imports 83 percent of its oil needs.

This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the Gulf Kingdom. During his first visit in 2016, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz conferred Saudi's highest civilian award on him. The Crown Prince visited India in February 2019, giving a further fillip to the bilateral ties. India's relations with Saudi Arabia have been on an upswing over the last few years. India's bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia was at USD 27.48 billion in 2017-18, making Saudi Arabia its fourth-largest trading partner.

Saudi Arabia last month said it was looking at investing USD 100 billion in India in areas of energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals, and mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Washington, Oct 29 AFP The United States on Monday welcomed Chinas proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents. The Taliban last ...

Leader of protest-hit Hong Kong warns of recession risk

Hong Kong, Oct 29 AP Hong Kongs leader says the city is at risk of falling into a recession as it enters its fifth month of pro-democracy protests, and she says her priority was ending violence first before a political resolution. Chief Exe...

Six Cambodians held as hopes fade for missing British tourist

Koh Rong, Oct 29 AFP Six Cambodians have been held for questioning in connection with the disappearance of a 21-year-old British woman who went missing on an island popular with backpackers, as police on Tuesday said hopes were fading of fi...

Malcolm Barrett, Rebecca Naomi Jones, others join Cynthia Erivo's 'Genius: Aretha'

Actors Malcolm Barrett and Rebecca Naomi Jones have joined the cast of National Geographics Genius Aretha. British actor Cynthia Erivo will be portraying music legend Aretha Franklin in the third chapter of the critically-acclaimed antholog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019