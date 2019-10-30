International Development News
Development News Edition

New ECB chief Lagarde criticises Germany for low spending

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:56 IST
New ECB chief Lagarde criticises Germany for low spending

Paris, Oct 30 (AFP) Eurozone countries running budgetary surpluses such as Germany should increase spending to shore up slowing growth in the eurozone, incoming European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Wednesday. Lagarde told France's RTL radio that whereas eurozone members had successfully coordinated their fiscal policies to save the bloc during the 2008/2009 sovereign debt crisis, "since then the countries which have budgetary space have not really made the necessary efforts."

She said that "countries with chronic budget surpluses like the Netherlands and Germany and a few others in the world" should loosen their purse strings to help overcome the "current imbalances". The former IMF chief, who will take over from outgoing ECB head Mario Draghi on Friday, called on those countries to increase spending in infrastructure, education and innovation.

She also echoed French President Emmanuel Macron's repeated calls for greater budgetary solidarity among the 19 countries that share the euro currency -- calls that received a cool response in Germany, the Netherlands and other northern European countries. "We share a currency but we're not sharing much in terms of budgetary policy at the moment," she said.

She said it was "regrettable" that the eurozone did not yet have a common budget. Eurozone finance ministers earlier this month agreed on the basic terms of a small eurozone budget that falls short of Macron's ambitious goals.

It has yet to be approved by eurozone leaders. Inspired by the bailout programmes for Greece, Portugal and Ireland, the 17-billion-euro tool only helps governments that deliver politically difficult reforms, such as loosening hiring and firing rules, slashing pensions or privatising state companies.(AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Housefull 4' hits a century, mints Rs 109.00 crores

The multi-starrer Housefull 4 made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release. The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had made 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India.The film...

Rescuers hunt man missing after livestreaming Mt Fuji climb

Tokyo, Oct 30 AFP Rescuers in Japan are searching for a man who appears to have fallen down part of Mount Fuji as he was live-streaming his climb up the countrys highest peak, police said Wednesday. The man, whose name has not been made pub...

At 35%, stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution maximum so far: SAFAR

The share of stubble burning in Delhis pollution has risen to 35 percent, the seasons highest, and the hazardous haze shrouding the city on Wednesday can be purely attributed to it, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor SA...

PM Modi to participate in various events in Gujarat on Thursday to mark Patel's 144th birth anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to mark his 144th birth anniversary on Thursday. The prime minister will also participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade, visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019