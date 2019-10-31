International Development News
Mrs Earth Priyanka Khurana Goyal Joins as Brand Ambassador for VPR Mrs India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Priyanka Khurana Goyal, the only Indian to get the title of Mrs Earth, recently joined hands with VPR Entertainment as their brand ambassador. VPR Entertainment is on a mission to create world-class platform for married women who are looking to build a career in the fashion world. The company has been part of numerous initiatives in the fashion industry including but not limited to Ad Shoots, Print Campaigns, Short Movies, Regional Cinema, and various other activities. Priyanka in her journey as Mrs Earth and earlier Mrs India has tried to strike a balance between her modelling activities and her social awareness campaigns on issues related to environment and cancer protection.

VPR Mrs India 2020, the company’s flagship event is scheduled to be held between 14th to 16th November 2019 at The Ummed Ahmedabad. The pageant in their first phase got over 1000 applications from all over India and auditions were scheduled in 8 different cities to give women from all over an equal opportunity. In the last and final phase, 70 finalists will compete to win the prestigious crown of VPR Mrs India 2020. The event is sponsored by the prestigious Ummed group, Shrinath Travels, Anuro by Anamika, Sataara Jewels, Coirfit mattresses among many others.

When asked, the IIM Calcutta graduate Priyanka mentioned ‘Mrs India and then later on Mrs Earth changed my life in all aspects. Be it my professional investment banking career or my social life or the presence in the fashion industry, the title impacted everything positively. I am glad VPR is coming up with this initiative to bring a wider ranging impact on the society by giving married women a chance to come out and make a name for themselves and their families'. Priyanka enjoys a successful wall street career as well parallelly and is a mother to 6 year old son.

VPR Entertainment is an event management and advertising firm with presence in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The firm is brainchild of Mr. Vijay Kabra, who has been a successful fashion photographer and a businessman for last 20 years and has been a social impact creator as well. The firm aims to provide a platform to talented women from across India and provide creative advertising and media solutions to brands across the country.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

India wins it's first Mrs Earth - Priyanka takes the winning walk

Invite for VPR Mrs India 2020 Grand Finale on 16th Nov 19

Mrs Earth Priyanka Khurana Goyal with organising commitee and few contestants

