CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:53 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The CBDT on Thursday extended the deadline for filing of all kinds of income tax returns (ITRs) to November 30 in the newly created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The policy-making body for the Income-tax department issued an order stating that "on consideration of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the CBDT...further extends the due date for filing of ITRs and tax audit reports to November 30 in respect of all categories of income tax assessees in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh..."

The deadline for filing ITRs for certain categories of taxpayers-- professionals with an annual turn over Rs 50 lakh, businesses with an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore and some other category of taxpayers who need to get their books audited-- was to end on Thursday, October 31. This relaxation will be allowed only to the taxpayers of the two new UTs.

The CBDT order also said the ITRs filed by individual taxpayers, post the set deadline of August 31, will also be considered valid as part of the latest order. Internet facilities have been clamped down in the state following the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, that gave special status to the state, on August 5.

In the aftermath of that decision, the state has been bifurcated into two new UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and made operational from Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

