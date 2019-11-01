International Development News
Development News Edition

Red Box Appoints Beng Kiat Yeo as General Manager for Asia Pacific, Reinforcing Growth Ambitions for the Region

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 04:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 04:30 IST
Red Box Appoints Beng Kiat Yeo as General Manager for Asia Pacific, Reinforcing Growth Ambitions for the Region

Red Box, the leading platform for voice, has appointed Beng Kiat Yeo as General Manager of APAC to shape and drive its growth strategy in the region.

Beng has previously held strategic leadership roles in the IT and software sector and was most recently Director of Strategic Alliances & Channels / Business Development at Verint Systems. He brings significant experience in ICT solutions sales, as well as business development, marketing and channel growth and management skills to amplify the Red Box presence in APAC.

"The Red Box platform is the most open and connected in the industry," comments Beng. "As customers look increasingly at voice as a strategic data set to leverage within best-of-breed AI and analytics tools, this approach is critical, unique and exciting and I'm looking forward to working with both new and existing regional resellers and customers to empower organisations to unlock the value of voice."

"We are delighted to appoint Beng as General Manager for APAC," comments Richard Stevenson, Red Box CEO. "He brings a wealth of experience to lead the APAC team and work with our reseller and partner channels to realise the enormous growth potential we see in the region."

About Red Box

Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organisations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximise the value of captured voice data.

Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organisations across financial, contact centre, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centers and over 70% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,000 customers around the world.

For more information visit www.redboxvoice.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021063/Red_Box_Beng_Kiat_Yeo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728408/Red_Box_logo.jpg

For press enquiries please contact:
Nadine Edmondson on +44-(0)7702-335-519
marketing@redboxvoice.com

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Thai king creates boot camp-style "unity" courses

Thousands of civil servants, police and teachers are being sent to a military camp in Thailand for intensive training in community service and loyalty to the monarchy, according to the Royal Palace and interviews with trainees and organiser...

Tesco vows to remove 1 bln pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020

Britains biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one billion pieces of plastic packaging from products in its UK stores by the end of 2020, seeking to reduce its environmental impact and meet growing consumer demand for less waste. Bri...

UPDATE 4-U.S. North Korea envoy Biegun nominated for No. 2 job at State Department

President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, a widely respected foreign policy veteran, to become the next deputy secretary of state. A U.S. official said Biegun would retain his r...

Williams: Dispute with Redskins is over skin cancer

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams ended his silence on Thursday and said he had a soft-tissue cancer attached to his skull that went misdiagnosed for close to six years, leading to his dispute with the team. Williams said he th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019