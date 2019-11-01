Red Box Appoints Beng Kiat Yeo as General Manager for Asia Pacific, Reinforcing Growth Ambitions for the Region

Red Box, the leading platform for voice, has appointed Beng Kiat Yeo as General Manager of APAC to shape and drive its growth strategy in the region.

Beng has previously held strategic leadership roles in the IT and software sector and was most recently Director of Strategic Alliances & Channels / Business Development at Verint Systems. He brings significant experience in ICT solutions sales, as well as business development, marketing and channel growth and management skills to amplify the Red Box presence in APAC.

"The Red Box platform is the most open and connected in the industry," comments Beng. "As customers look increasingly at voice as a strategic data set to leverage within best-of-breed AI and analytics tools, this approach is critical, unique and exciting and I'm looking forward to working with both new and existing regional resellers and customers to empower organisations to unlock the value of voice."

"We are delighted to appoint Beng as General Manager for APAC," comments Richard Stevenson, Red Box CEO. "He brings a wealth of experience to lead the APAC team and work with our reseller and partner channels to realise the enormous growth potential we see in the region."

About Red Box

Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organisations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximise the value of captured voice data.

Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organisations across financial, contact centre, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centers and over 70% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,000 customers around the world.

