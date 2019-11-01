International Development News
Mid Day Showbiz Icon Awardee, Ruhaan Rajput- an actor with entrepreneur mind

Ruhaan Rajput has been awarded Midday Showbiz Icon Award for his in music video and Web series categories.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:46 IST
Ruhaan Rajput, Actor and Entrepreneur. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ruhaan Rajput has been awarded Midday Showbiz Icon Award for his in music video and Web series categories. The award was presented by Shama Sikandar remarking achievements in presence of CEO Sandeep Khosla of Mid-day. The event was conducted in Grant Hyatt, Mumbai on 3rd Oct 2019.

Ruhaan Rajput made his debut in the industry with a short film named 'potly' which had owned 11 national and international award, followed by Pravat Rout's film 'Prarabdh', Guruji telefilms 'Ishq Mera Ruhaani' beside many music albums - 'Moabbataiyan', 'Khidaki ka parda' and 'Saiyan re', 'bin bole', 'dil mera', 'piya Tere bina' and others. He has already finished film shootings for Somya films titled 'Paama', which is based on a very sensitive issue. Currently Ruhan is working in couple of web-series 'Antariskh' and 'Juhu Gali' for leading OTT platforms.

Ruhaan is also working in a new Hindi movie called 'Tejamul the pride of India' which is being produced by Invictus films for which the shooting has already begun. His music video 'Ve Soniya' has been released by 'Zee Music company' and is getting very good response from the audience. "I am very proud to receive mid day showbiz award which is completely dedicated to Bollywood. Due to travel in bus from Delhi to Rudrapur, I have developed slip disc prob. There was acute pain in my leg and lower back. I thought I will not be able to attend but despite the pain, I managed to attend the award ceremony with the help of my dear friend. I truly feel for an artist that appreciation is much more important than his health. Even if it's is small or it is a big," said Ruhan Rajput, actor and entrepreneur.

Ruhaan is also the co-founder of Einfolge, which deals with patent, trademark and market research. The clients of Einfolge are global. Apart from Einfolge, Ruhaan also co-founded Gloss clinic Llp, which provides quality skin and hair services to Mumbai patients. The Mid-day awards is hosted every year to recognise youngsters who are doing commendable work in their respective fields and aim to inspire others to work with the same enthusiasm in the future.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

