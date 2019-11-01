International Development News
Hilton appoints Dar, Malakar as regional directors for India operations

Global hospitality major Hilton on Friday said it has appointed Rohit Dar and Ranjan Malakar as regional directors for India operations to further strengthen its presence in the country. With India's travel and tourism sector continuing to show significant growth potential, Hilton has appointed more than 10 senior leaders from across industries in the last two years to lead different functions and roles in India, Hilton said in a statement.

"... we are delighted to welcome Rohit and Ranjan into these new positions which will help us further improve how we operate our business and drive market-leading owner returns," Hilton India Senior Vice President and Country Head Navjit Ahluwalia said. Their experience will enable the company to continue its spirit of innovation and performance, he added.

Dar brings with him over 25 years of experience in the hospitality sector with a strong all-round knowledge of hotel operations, with his most recent position being as General Manager of Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, the statement said. Malakar has over two decades of hospitality experience in multi-functional roles across locations in India, Maldives, South East Asia & the Middle East. His latest assignment was as Director Operations, IHG Holiday Inn Express & New Projects, it added.

Hilton currently operates 19 hotels across five brands in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

