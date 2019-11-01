VE Commercial Vehicles total sales decline 37 pc in October

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, on Friday reported a 37.2 per cent decline in total sales at 3,755 units in October. The company had sold 5,980 units in October last year, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 3,681 units in October as compared to 5,826 units in the same month last year, a decline of 30.8 per cent, it added. Volvo Trucks recorded sales of 74 units last month as against 154 units in October 2018, down 51.9 per cent.

