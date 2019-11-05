International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. House Democrats to continue probe after Boeing testimony

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 04:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 04:04 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. House Democrats to continue probe after Boeing testimony
Image Credit: Flickr

The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the head of its aviation subcommittee said on Monday that it will continue its investigation into two fatal 737 MAX crashes after Boeing's testimony prompted new questions. Representatives Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen said in a joint letter to fellow lawmakers that Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg's answers at Wednesday's hearing "were consistent with a culture of concealment and opaqueness and reflected the immense pressure exerted on Boeing employees during the development and production of the 737 MAX."

The letter said the victims' loved ones "deserve a thorough investigation from our Committee about how the regulatory system and the law failed, and that's exactly what our committee intends to do." Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said Monday the company "will continue to cooperate with the committee." The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declined to comment.

Muilenburg and Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Engineer John Hamilton's testimony prompted "a litany of new questions for both Boeing and the FAA about the failures that led to the tragic and unnecessary deaths of 346 innocent people." The committee released documents about Boeing's decisions during the development of the MAX and a key safety system known as MCAS that led to the two fatal crashes and the plane's grounding in March.

"Our investigation shows that from almost the start, Boeing had a bad design on MCAS with a single point of failure. Then, Boeing couldn't even meet its own design requirements. MCAS was fundamentally flawed, and according to Boeing's own analysis, could result in catastrophic consequences in certain cases," the letter said. The letter said the operation of MCAS on the two deadly flights violated Boeing's own design criteria for MCAS that required that "MCAS shall not interfere with dive recovery" and "MCAS shall not have any objectionable interaction with the piloting of the airplane."

The letter referenced Muilenburg's testimony Wednesday that the plane would have been grounded after the first fatal crash in October 2018 if the company knew then what it knows now. "Our investigation has already shown that Boeing leadership was aware of many of the problems that engineers are now attempting to fix during the design and development phase of the 737 MAX," DeFazio and Larsen said. "The bottom line is that there are a lot of unanswered questions, and our investigation has a long way to go to get the answers everyone deserves."

The FAA in recent days has been conducting a software audit of Boeing's planned new safeguards to MCAS and other architecture changes to the MAX. The FAA will not unground the MAX until December at the earliest.

Also Read: Boeing considered system redesign before accidents - NTSB report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S. Considers Dropping Some Tariffs On China- FT

Nov 4 Reuters - U.S. CONSIDERS DROPPING SOME TARIFFS ON CHINA- FT THE U.S. WHITE HOUSE IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO ROLL BACK LEVIES ON 112 BILLION OF CHINESE IMPORTS THAT WERE INTRODUCED AT A 15 RATE ON SEPTEMBER 1 - FT Source httpson.ft.com...

N.Korea says U.S. terrorism report shows 'hostile policy' that makes talks difficult -KCNA

North Korea hit back at a U.S. State Department report released last week, saying the reports description of North Korea as a sponsor of terrorism is an example of a hostile policy by the United States that is preventing denuclearisation ta...

UPDATE 1-Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria - Turkish official

Turkey captured the sister of dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained....

German minister casts doubt on Huawei participation in 5G build-out

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday cast doubt on whether Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies could participate in the development and construction of the countrys fifth-generation data network 5G. Maas told report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019